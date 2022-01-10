If your birthday is today: Understanding the process of how to move forward requires recognizing what works for you. Face emotional issues head-on, clear up unfinished business and elect to proceed with a clean slate.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Deal with friends, relatives and colleagues respectfully, and you'll avoid an emotional scene. If you want to make a change, be sure to have your facts and figures straight before proceeding.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Look at every detail and possibility before discussing your concerns. Don't overreact or make assumptions when dealing with sensitive situations or authoritative people. Bide your time.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Size up a situation before you proceed. If force is required, it's better to take a pass. Focus more on personal gain and how best to use your skills to make a difference or get ahead.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Put your energy and intelligence where they will bring the highest return. Implement change that gives you the boost you need to start something new and exciting. Don't be fooled.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Make new friends, participate in an event and do your part to influence others positively. The people you encounter will offer different perspectives on life, love and happiness.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Sharing information before verifying facts will leave you subject to criticism or allow someone to copy you and take credit for your idea.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Expand your mind, stretch your imagination and reach out to someone who shares your sentiments. Working in tandem with someone who can pick up where you leave off will turn out well.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Know when to make a move. Study what everyone around you is doing and figure out how best to use your skills and knowledge to surpass any competition.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't waste time arguing or fighting a losing battle. Concentrate on making changes that will help you get ahead. Romance is featured.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Set your course and don't deviate from it. You'll encounter temptation along the way, but by sticking to your plan, you will make gains that surpass your expectations and leave a lasting impression.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Your actions will speak louder than words. Your reputation depends on reliability, following through and not being afraid to do things differently. Change begins with you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Do something to satisfy your needs. Engage in activities that require mental, physical and emotional input. Touching base with like-minded people will encourage you to make a difference.
