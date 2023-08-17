If your birthday is today: Keep close tabs on your health, finances and legal matters. Personal growth and self-improvement will pay off. Someone will be jealous or try to lead you astray. Know when to say no.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) You've got the right idea but the wrong team. Redesign your plans to fulfill your original concept. Be a take-charge leader.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Focus on how you want things to unfold. Your perceptive determination will take you where you want to go to get others on board.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Participation will lead to exciting connections, but don't let it break the bank. An opportunity is good if it gets you where you want to go.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Pay attention to what's happening. Study the past, and you'll make better decisions. Make changes that propagate trust.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Don't believe everything you hear. Ask questions and make decisions based on experience. Don't be a follower.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You are sitting in a better position than anticipated. Refuse to let someone you love or want to impress push you into something unwise.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Reset how you structure your life. Peace of mind comes from doing what's best for you, not from putting others first. Focus on your achievements and protect what's important.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Don't miss an opportunity because you are too afraid to move. Look at your options and discuss your plans with an expert.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Social events, personal growth and physical fitness are favored, but before you set your sights on something, evaluate the emotional, financial and material costs involved.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Don't jump for joy prematurely. There will be some ifs and buts to deal with before you get what you want. Don't get discouraged.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Stifle your emotions, keep your plans to yourself and adjust your lifestyle to fit your needs. Make self-improvement a priority.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Adjust your home to suit your needs. Build a space specific to a pursuit that interests you. Refuse to let outside interference get in your way.