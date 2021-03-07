Hardcover Fiction
1. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig, Viking
3. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books
4. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf
5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab, Tor
6. The Paris Library, Janet Skeslien Charles, Atria
7. The Sanatorium, Sarah Pearse, Pamela Dorman Books
8. A Court of Silver Flames, Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing
9. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman, Atria
10. No One Is Talking About This, Patricia Lockwood, Riverhead Books
11. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey
12. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
13. My Year Abroad, Chang-rae Lee, Riverhead Books
14. Send for Me, Lauren Fox, Knopf
15. The Searcher, Tana French, Viking
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne
2. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates, Knopf
3. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson, Random House
4. The Sum of Us, Heather McGhee, One World
5. Four Hundred Souls, Ibram X. Kendi, Keisha N. Blain (Eds.), One World
6. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain, George Saunders, Random House, $28, 9781984856029
7. Untamed, Glennon Doyle, The Dial Press
8. A Promised Land, Barack Obama, Crown
9. Keep Sharp, Sanjay Gupta, M.D., S&S
10. Think Again, Adam Grant, Viking
11. Let Me Tell You What I Mean, Joan Didion, Knopf
12. Wintering, Katherine May, Riverhead Books
13. Between Two Kingdoms, Suleika Jaouad, Random House
14. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, Crown
15. Just as I Am, Cicely Tyson, Harper
Trade Paperback Fiction
1. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial
2. Circe, Madeline Miller, Back Bay
3. Deacon King Kong, James McBride, Riverhead Books
4. The Song of Achilles, Madeline Miller, Ecco
5. The Glass Hotel, Emily St. John Mandel, Vintage
6. Writers & Lovers, Lily King, Grove Press
7. Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu, Vintage
8. The House in the Cerulean Se a, TJ Klune, Tor
9. Parable of the Sower, Octavia E. Butler, Grand Central
10. Shuggie Bain, Douglas Stuart, Grove Press
11. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
12. A Children’s Bible, Lydia Millet, Norton
13. Home Body, Rupi Kaur, Andrews McMeel
14. Devotions, Mary Oliver, Penguin
15. Firefly Lane, Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s Griffin
Trade Paperback Nonfiction
1. Braiding Sweetgrass, Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions
2. The Body, Bill Bryson, Anchor Books
3. Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot, Mikki Kendall, Penguin
4. The Body Keeps the Score, Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin
5. Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century, Jessica Bruder, Norton
6. The Warmth of Other Suns, Isabel Wilkerson, Vintage
7. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
8. We Do This ‘til We Free Us: Abolitionist Organizing and Transforming Justice, Mariame Kaba, Haymarket Books
9. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
10. The Body Is Not an Apology, Sonya Renee Taylor, Berrett-Koehler
11. My Grandmother’s Hands, Resmaa Menakem, Central Recovery Press
12. How to Do Nothing, Jenny Odell, Melville House
13. All About Love, bell hooks, Morrow
14. The Four Agreements, Don Miguel Ruiz, Amber-Allen
15. The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein, Liveright
Mass Market
1. Bridgerton: The Viscount Who Loved Me, Julia Quinn, Avon
2. Bridgerton: The Duke and I, Julia Quinn, Avon
3. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
4. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
5. Bridgerton: An Offer From a Gentleman, Julia Quinn, Avon
6. Bridgerton: Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Julia Quinn, Avon
7. Bridgerton: To Sir Phillip, With Love, Julia Quinn, Avon
8. Bridgerton: When He Was Wicked, Julia Quinn, Avon
9. The Autobiography of Malcolm X, Malcom X, Ballantine
10. Bridgerton: It’s in His Kiss, Julia Quinn, Avon
Early and Middle Grade Readers
1. Cat Kid Comic Club, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. When You Trap a Tiger, Tae Keller, Random House Books for Young Readers
3. Ground Zero, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
4. Amari and the Night Brothers, B.B. Alston, Balzer + Bray
5. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Greenwillow Books
6. The One and Only Bob, Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao (Illus.), Harper
7. The Ickabog, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic
8. When Stars Are Scattered, Victoria Jamieson, Omar Mohamed, Dial Books
9. Class Act, Jerry Craft, Quill Tree Books
10. Katie the Catsitter, Colleen AF Venable, Stephanie Yue (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
11. Living the Confidence Code: Real Girls. Real Stories. Real Confidence., Katty Kay, Claire Shipman, JillEllyn Riley, Harper
12. Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
13. Flora and Ulysses: The Illuminated Adventures, Kate DiCamillo, K.G. Campbell (Illus.), Candlewick
14. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
15. Skunk and Badger, Amy Timberlake, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Algonquin Young Readers
Young Adult
1. Concrete Rose, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
2. The Gilded Ones, Namina Forna, Delacorte Press
3. We Were Liars, E. Lockhart, Ember
4. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera, Quill Tree Books
5. Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Jason Reynolds, Ibram X. Kendi, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
6. Legendborn (An Indies Introduce Title), Tracy Deonn, Margaret K. McElderry Books
7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
8. Game Changer, Neal Shusterman, Quill Tree Books
9. The Electric Kingdom, David Arnold, Viking Books for Young Readers
10. A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder, Holly Jackson, Ember
11. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
12. Cemetery Boys (An Indies Introduce Title), Aiden Thomas, Swoon Reads
13. These Violent Delights, Chloe Gong, Margaret K. McElderry Books
14. The Black Friend: On Being a Better White Person, Frederick Joseph, Candlewick
15. King of Scars, Leigh Bardugo, Square Fish
Children’s Illustrated
1. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
2. Milo Imagines the World, Matt de la Peña, Christian Robinson (Illus.), G.P. Putnam’s Sons (BYR)
3. We Are Water Protectors, Carole Lindstrom, Michaela Goade (Illus.), Roaring Brook Press
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, G.P. Putnam’s Sons (BYR)
5. Ambitious Girl, Meena Harris, Marissa Valdez (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
6. The Snowy Day, Ezra Jack Keats, Viking Books for Young Readers
7. Antiracist Baby, Ibram X. Kendi, Ashley Lukashevsky (Illus.), Kokila
8. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
9. If You Come to Earth, Sophie Blackall, Chronicle Books
10. Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, Joanna Ho, Dung Ho (Illus.), Harper
11. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt, Golden Books
12. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
13. Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, Bill Martin, Eric Carle (Illus.), Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
14. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, G.P. Putnam’s Sons (BYR)
15. Moo, Baa, La La La!, Sandra Boynton, S&S
Children’s Series
1. Wings of Fire, Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
2. Dog Man, Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Who Was/Is...?, Kirsten Anderson, et al., Penguin Workshop
6. Baby-Sitters Club Graphix, Ann M. Martin, Raina Telgemeier, Scholastic
7. Elephant & Piggie, Mo Willems, Hyperion
8. Magic Tree House, Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House Books for Young Readers
9. InvestiGators, John Patrick Green, First Second
10. Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children, Ransom Riggs, Quirk