MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The Ohnward Fine Arts Center’s November events include the opening of the 18th annual Festival of Trees and two holiday concerts.
Trees and wreaths will be featured at the center, 1215 E. Platt St., starting on Saturday, Nov. 12, through Sunday, Nov. 27. Center hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Attendees can bid on trees and wreaths displayed in a holiday atmosphere. Proceeds go to the Ohnward Fine Arts Center.
Holiday family gift passes are available, with each pass good for four tickets to any future production. Passes are $80 and never expire.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, “Home for the Holidays with Amy Friedl Stoner” will feature traditional Christmas songs with contemporary holiday favorites.
Tickets are $22 in advance or $25 at the door for adults; and $13 in advance or $15 at the door for students ages 18 and younger.
“Silver Bells and Diamonds” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 is a holiday show featuring The Diamonds signature harmony-filled vocals and holiday favorites.
Tickets for all ages are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.
Gift passes and tickets can be purchased from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, Osterhaus Pharmacy, both Maquoketa State Banks and Hartig Drug in Preston and Bellevue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.