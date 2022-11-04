MAQUOKETA, Iowa — The Ohnward Fine Arts Center’s November events include the opening of the 18th annual Festival of Trees and two holiday concerts.

Trees and wreaths will be featured at the center, 1215 E. Platt St., starting on Saturday, Nov. 12, through Sunday, Nov. 27. Center hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

