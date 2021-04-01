The Grand Opera House will host auditions for “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical.”
Auditions for all ages will be at noon Saturday, April 10, and 4 p.m. Sunday, April 11. Callbacks will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 13.
All auditions will be by appointment and will take place at the Arcade Building, 880 Locust St., Suites 222 and 228. Enter through the alley entrance between Locust and Main streets.
Those auditioning are asked to prepare a one-minute cut (approximately 32 bars) of a musical theater song in the style of the show, as well as sheet music in the correct key. An accompanist will be provided.
Actors also should be prepared to read from a selection of short sides, available at the Grand Opera House or at thegrandoperahouse.com.
Additionally, actors should review the dance audition at youtu.be/jYB_DT0sPCE and arrive prepared to perform it at the audition.
Those unable to audition at the designated times can submit a video audition to director@thegrandoperahouse.com by Friday, April 9. Video submissions should contain 32 bars of a musical theater song in the style of the show and showcasing range, the dance audition and a reading of at least one of the selected sides. Special skills also can be included.
Those auditioning will be required to wear a mask while in the audition rooms. Masks can be briefly removed while singing.
Rehearsals will begin on Sunday, May 2.
Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. June 11, 12, 17, 18 and 19 and 2 p.m. June 13 and 20.