If your birthday is today: Look for the good and the positive in every situation you encounter this year. When you try your hardest and do your best, you eliminate regret and you won't have to backpedal. Attitude will affect the way others respond to you and how much you get done.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Channel your energy into something constructive. It's what you have to show at the end of the day that will make you proud. Hard work and less talk equals better results.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Your positive attitude will be contagious. If you focus on what you do best, you will come up with an effective plan. Invite friends to an online gathering.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Consider what you want to do and research the best way to get your ideas up and running. Abide by the rules, regardless of what others do.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Head down the information highway. A virtual tour can provide great entertainment and keep you out of harm's way. Sign up for an online conference or master class.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) A professional matter isn't likely to go according to plan. Let your intuition guide you, and you'll make the best choice. Invest in yourself, not in someone else.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Fix up your environment to suit current lifestyle trends. Protect yourself from anyone trying to take advantage of you. Make personal growth and progress priorities. Romance will ease stress.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It's best not to share personal information. Honesty and integrity will help you handle an emotionally draining situation. An adjustment you make will pay off. A positive change is heading your way.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Use your resources to get what you want. You have what it takes to advance, so don't procrastinate when you should be seizing the moment and embracing opportunity.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Listen to someone, but don't agree to something you don't want to do. Rid yourself of people who aren't a good influence and avoid tempting situations. Put your health and emotional well-being first.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) High energy, discipline and the desire to be your best will encourage a positive transformation. Personal growth and gain are heading your way.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Work quietly behind the scenes. If you are too vocal regarding your plans, someone is likely to interfere. Don't share your ideas until you are prepared to market and promote them.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Be realistic and plan your strategy with care. Aim to succeed by doing what you can without having to depend on others. Personal gains will be the most rewarding.
July 2