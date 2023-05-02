STOCKTON, Ill. — “Civil War Ladies Dress from Head to Toe” will be the topic of a presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Stockton Heritage Museum, 107 W. Front St.

Karen Brose will discuss the layers and garments women wore, sharing her knowledge and expertise of the many facets and layers of clothing required for dressing Civil War era women.

