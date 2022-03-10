The Bell Tower Theater, 2728 Asbury Road, will host its Kids Take the Stage Youth Theater Classes in person this spring.
Students from preschool through sixth grade can take part in the weekly sessions.
Classes take place in the classroom and on the stage at the theater. Financial assistance scholarships are available for qualified families. The deadline for enrollment is Wednesday, March 23.
For more information or to sign up, call 563-588-3377, visit www.belltowertheater.net or stop by the Bell Tower Theater from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Music & Acting for Pre-Schoolers: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Fridays, April 8-May 13 (no class April 15). Ages 3 to 5. Through movement, music and creative play, kids will learn the importance of active listening and expressing emotions through face and body language. Space is limited to 10 per class. The cost is $60 per child.
Let’s Pretend: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, April 4-May 9. Kindergarten and first grade. Kids use their imagination and self-expression to build concentration, confidence and communication skills. Space is limited to 16 per class. The cost is $70 per child.
Creative Theatrics: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, April 6-May 11. Second and third grades. The class uses beginning acting techniques and cultivates skills that help kids be confident and comfortable on stage using stories and short plays as a foundation. Each day, students will focus on creating believable characters using props, costumes, pantomime and dialogue. Space is limited to 16 per class. The cost is $70 per child.
Fractured Fairy Tales: 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays, April 5-May 10. Third through fifth grades. The class will take popular fairy tales and rewrite them to suit a more modern world. Once written, the class will stage and present the play. Space is limited to 10 per class. The cost is $95 per child.
Acting: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 7-May 12. Fourth through sixth grades. The class focuses on acting skills and how to create believable characters. Kids will explore improvisation, stage movement and pantomime using skits and short plays to work on mastering the skills needed in acting on stage. Space is limited to 16 per class. The cost is $70 per child.