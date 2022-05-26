The Grand Opera House and Rising Star Theater will host auditions for “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at Terence Donaghoe Hall on the campus of Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive.
The production is open to students in second through 12th grades, and all who audition will be cast.
Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s stories and the classic animated film, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” tells the story of Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, who wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above. The stage musical includes all of the songs from the movie, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”
There will be two casts for this production. Full company rehearsals will begin on Tuesday, July 5. Dress and technical rehearsals will be Monday, Aug. 8, through Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Performances will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11; 1 and 7: 30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12;
2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
Those who audition should prepare a one-minute cut (approximately 32 bars of a musical theater song in the style of the show) and bring sheet music in the correct key. An accompanist will be provided. Actors will be free to go once they have concluded their audition.
For those unable to attend, audition videos can be sent to director@thegrandoperathouse.com and should contain 32 bars of a musical theater song that showcases range. A dance section is option. Video submissions must be received by 9 p.m. June 5.
There is a $40 participation fee, which includes a T-shirt. Scholarships are available and can be requested by emailing director@grandoperahouse.com.
Digital audition forms are available at www.thegrandoperahouse/
little-mermaid-auditions and can be completed prior to auditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.