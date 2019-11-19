The chill in the air, the glistening snow and the onset of twinkling lights can only mean one thing. It’s time to make way for the holiday season, and the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra is ready to do just that.
The ensemble will help kick off a month of tri-state Christmas happenings with its annual Holiday Concerts, set for Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 7-8, at Five Flags Theater.
A shorter Holiday Family Concert tailored toward children and their families also will take place at 1 p.m. Dec. 7, at the venue, which DSO staff will decorate for the occasion.
This year, in addition to traditional appearances by the Dubuque Chorale, the Dubuque Chorale Children’s Choir and members of the Heartland Ballet, there will be a few new surprises in store. Music director and conductor William Intriligator will pass the baton to guest conductor David Bernard for the concerts.
“We thought it would be a good opportunity for the DSO to bring in a guest conductor from time to time,” Intriligator said. “And I’m very excited about what David has been collaborating with us to plan for these holiday concerts.”
A New York native, Curtis Institute of Music and Juilliard School graduate, Bernard is the music director of the Park Avenue Chamber Symphony and the Massapequa Philharmonic in New York. A multiple first prize winner of the Orchestral Conducting Competition of The American Prize, Bernard’s recent engagements include a Lincoln Center performance of Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring.”
“I think we’ve created a program that will dazzle and delight,” Bernard said in a phone interview. “There will be a lot of music that will be very familiar to audiences, such as selections from ‘The Nutcracker’ which we’ll perform with the local ballet company. There also are going to be holiday favorites like ‘Sleigh Ride’ and Vivaldi’s brilliant and glorious ‘Gloria.’ We’ll also have an audience-choice selection, where they get to sing along and participate in the concert. I’m very excited.”
Joining Bernard, the DSO and the Dubuque Chorale will be vocal soloist Tamara Jenkins. A classically trained soprano, she spent the past 30 years as a professional actress in New York City before moving to the Chicago area to be closer to family. Her Broadway acting credits include Velma in “Chicago,” Cosette in “Les Miserables,” Demeter in “Cats” and the Eliza cover in the Richard Chamberlain revival of “My Fair Lady.”
Jenkins draws a connection to the area. Her parents — Donnell and Marilou Jenkins, of Galena, Ill. — sang in the Dubuque Chorale.
Marilou passed away earlier this year.
“She was so looking forward to me coming to sing for this, so it’s difficult to know she won’t be there; I’m dedicating these concerts to her,” Jenkins said in a phone interview. “I’ll be singing some exciting things with the chorale, ‘O Holy Night,’ the Barbara Streisand arrangement of ‘Jingle Bells’ and the Kristin Chenoweth arrangement of ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas.’ Holiday music always gets you into the spirit with its nostalgia.”
In recent years, Jenkins and husband Jay Montgomery, also a Broadway performer, had shifted their focus from being on stage to working behind the scenes, producing musicals through their co-founded Harbor Lights Theater Co., in New York. The couple ceased operations of the company in 2017, prior to moving to Chicago.
“I’m excited to collaborate with the symphony and just to get back on stage,” Jenkins said. “I think the DSO has put together a really great concert that hits a lot of contemporary arrangements and looks at traditional pieces in a new way.”
Whether holiday traditions manifest themselves through the old or the new, both carry a universal thread that Bernard believes will resonate with tri-state audiences.
“What’s really amazing about this time of year and these types of concerts is that although there are different orchestras in different cities, the way they celebrate the holidays is pretty universal across the country,” Bernard said.
“There is a great sense of excitement surrounding the holidays and so many shared common elements. And music is a wonderful way to celebrate the warmth of the season.”