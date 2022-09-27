If your birthday is today: Put a strategy in place that will help you turn something you aren't happy with into something that brings you joy. Put your time and effort into self-improvement.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Let your conscience lead you down a path that offers solitude and peace of mind. Be the one to make a difference.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Put your energy into accumulating what's important to you. Getting your finances in order will give you peace of mind.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Take a pass if you don't like a proposal. Mingle and align yourself with people who can boost your prospects.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Think matters through and pay attention to money. An adjustment is overdue and can change how or where you live. Trust your instincts and follow your heart. Romance is on the rise.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) You have the right idea regarding investments and money management, but your timing is off. Hesitation is getting in your way.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Add something visual to an idea, and you will capture someone's interest. Connect with supportive people, and you'll get honest feedback to help you build a solid and viable proposal.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Ponder over offers, suggestions and consequences before you get involved in something that's asking too much of you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Put your heart and soul into professional responsibilities. Share your ideas and take charge of getting things done on time.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Underlying anger can ruin your day. Give others a chance to fix a mistake before you say something.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Pursue your dreams and finish what you start. It's up to you to put your plans in motion. Don't wait for someone to pick up the slack.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Surf the internet for answers, suggestions, and information about old friends and colleagues. Reconnecting with someone like-minded will lead to something new and exciting.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Initiate a change that makes you feel good and encourages you to do more for others. Stay focused on what's important, and don't lose sight of what's happening in your personal life.
