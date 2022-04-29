I freely admit I’m a full-blown binge-watching, Raisinets-eating, soda-swilling, talk-to-the-screen, get-way-too-invested-in-a-storyline cinephile.
So you can bet when I began working for the TH almost three years ago, I let it be known that I was willing to dive into the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival as deep as my editor would let me go.
COVID-19 didn’t let me do that in 2020, when the festival was virtual. In 2021, coming back from the pandemic, I wrote film previews and a few articles featuring films with regional ties. But I didn’t attend the festival.
This year, I got to hit the festival full bore, and boy, did I have fun.
Besides film previews, I wrote articles highlighting the festival and some of the films with Iowa ties. I got to hang out at the Hotel Julien Dubuque for four days (not a tough gig, believe me) and write about the filmmakers, the attendees, the workshops and informal mixers and some of the cool events that take place in and around the films.
I volunteered to be a screener for the festival, which meant that my opinions and comments regarding films I was assigned to watch would count toward the final decisions made for a film to be accepted as a festival selection.
In addition to wearing my reporter’s hat, I also volunteered. I spent a couple of evenings shuttling filmmakers to and from venues, hotels or Air BnBs. I met people from England, Ireland, Canada, Austria, Germany and all over the U.S. When I spent Saturday night scanning tickets for the awards show at Five Flags, I saw a lot of familiar Dubuque faces.
One thing I love about this festival is the opportunities it provides for anybody who wants to learn more about the film industry. This year’s conferences, panels and “coffee talks” included how to create memorable characters, the business side of moviemaking, networking events for female filmmakers, a chance to pick the brains of world-class film critics and a panel about what to do with a film once its completed.
There were meet-and-greets with a Comedy Central editor and showrunner, the executives of a media group that’s growing by leaps and bounds in Iowa, an assistant director, the director of Cambodia’s first sci-fi movie and the jurors who decide the award winners.
Overall, it was a master class in learning about the world of film. And even better — every one of these events was free.
Sponsors also provided a plethora of opportunities to experience films and other activities — Runde Auto Group sponsored a day where every regular film screening was free, GreenState Credit Union offered the same thing for students and the Chandlee family sponsored a free admission day at Creative Adventure Lab.
A new program was “Book It to JDIFF,” a collaborative effort between the festival and the Carnegie-Stout Public Library. The program provided two vouchers to every library patron older than 14 years old that could be exchanged for tickets to movies of their choice.
Michael May and Amy Muchmore, of the library, and JDIFF board members Beth Gilbreath, Cheryl Sheldon and Tyler Daugherty were instrumental in launching the program, which was a huge hit.
Area restaurants fed volunteers — Jimmy John’s, Magoo’s, Big Apple Bagels, Panera, Subway – so we definitely did not starve.
One of the films I watched as a screener was a short documentary titled, “Robert’s Village,” about a Ugandan refugee who grew up during Idi Amin’s reign of terror. Most of his family and many of his neighbors had been killed by Amin’s soldiers. He had made his way to the U.S. and was working as a janitor at the University of Colorado when he met a young student named Laura Shreck, who was waiting for the campus bus one rainy evening after class.
They began chatting, and he told her his story, and his dream of raising money to send school supplies back to his home village. Laura helped him set up a GoFundMe page to make his dream come true. But when the amount raised became tens of thousands of dollars, Robert knew he wanted to build a school.
Robert continues to raise money for supplies and maintenance for the school.
I met Robert the first day of the festival, when he came into the filmmaker’s lounge. He was hard to miss with his unique lilting voice and his African shirt with its shouting colors and beautiful patterns.
He and his director, Brian Buss, who happens to be a Dubuque native, sat down with me for breakfast that first morning. After that, every single time Robert spotted me, he would wave and say hello, then make his way over to give me a hug.
At the awards show on Saturday night, “Robert’s Village” took home the trophy for Best Short II. Robert made his way up to the stage with Brian as they received a standing ovation. As Brian spoke to the crowd, Robert hugged him and said, “I love you, Brother.”
That’s just one example of the love and warmth that imbues the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival. This is not a hoity toity, upper crust festival — it’s an event filled with the nicest people you’ll find this side of Hollywood.
Oh, and the parties — did I mention the parties? After parties, street parties, beer and food tasting parties. Who doesn’t like a good party?
If I’ve convinced you to volunteer, be sure to send JDIFF a note through their website at www.julienfest.com and let them know you’re all in. Whether you want to be a screener, a shuttle driver, a venue host or one of the many other positions that need to be filled, I guarantee you won’t regret a single minute of your experience.
So my advice, as your local binge-watching, Raisinets-eating, soda-swilling, talk-to-the-screen, get-way-too-invested-in-a-storyline cinephile, is to mark your calendars now for next year’s festival, which will be April 26-30.