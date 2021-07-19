If your birthday is today: Plan your actions carefully, and spare no expense when it comes to reaching your objective. Life is about living, and taking a chance to turn your dream into a reality will lift your spirits and give you hope for the future.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) It's up to you to make decisions that give you the freedom to explore what excites you. Changes that offer knowledge, experience and exhilaration will encourage a lifelong adventure.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Emotional mistakes will leave you in an awkward position. Choose your words wisely, and refrain from taking physical action. Pace yourself and avoid situations that pose a health risk.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Pay attention to the people around you and gravitate toward those who share your concerns. You will excel if you work with a group that allows you to get more done and truly make a difference.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Keep your emotions out of any deal you are negotiating. Sentiment will end up costing you dearly. Take a positive approach and concentrate on what's doable. Personal improvement is favored.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Taking financial or personal risks will backfire. Taking a route that ensures your safety and doesn't lead to emotional wear and tear will be your best bet.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Secrets are best not revealed. If someone is nosy, tighten up security. Look for opportunities that include a learning curve; it will help you negotiate your way into a better position.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Work to make a difference, but don't fund your plans with personal assets. Look for contributions, and you will find a way to get what you need.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't feel you must give more than you receive. Aim for equality, and you will avoid regret. Discipline and hard work will pay off, but they are not likely to be appreciated by someone who feels neglected.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Take the unusual path, and you will discover a talent you didn't know you possessed. An opportunity will emerge if you do your research and invest in yourself and your attributes.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) When in doubt, you are better off slowing down and focusing inward. Self-improvement will far exceed trying to change the impossible.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Get involved in the conversation and make a difference. Your broad overview of a situation will help others see the potential in something that will turn a negative into a positive.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Move things around at home to suit your needs. If you have a great space in which to work out or engage in something you want to pursue, it will up your enthusiasm and lead to exciting things.
July 19