Williams shares the story of the death of five lead miners caught in a flash flood while working in a mine shaft. The shaft entrance is located directly behind the wall with the photograph of miners in the basement of the DeSoto House Hotel.
GALENA, Ill. — After Michael Crawford started his new job, his wife gave him one very clear instruction: Under no circumstances should he bring home a ghost, spirit or supernatural creature of any kind.
It’s a peculiar directive for most career fields, but he had just started his job as a tour guide for the Haunted Galena Tour Company and he already was coming home with stories about strange experiences at work. Chief among them was a series of repeated encounters with a “looming” presence that hovered over Crawford’s shoulder at a specific spot on the east side of Main Street.
“I thought it was a guest asking a question at first, so I turned around,” Crawford said. “The closest guest was at least 10 feet away (because of social distancing).”
Heeding his wife’s warning, Crawford did what he could to avoid any more of the recurring run-ins.
“Now, I walk on the west side of the street to avoid bringing home something otherworldly to my wife,” he laughed.
Crawford is one of several tour guides in Galena who offer haunted tours across the city. Despite the threat of paranormal interlopers, guides agree it’s a pretty good gig.
While business spikes around Halloween, most haunted tours in Galena are open in some capacity year-round. That means haunted tour guides get to frequently engage with new customers, share information about Galena’s “profoundly haunted” history and enjoy working in some of the area’s spookiest spots.
Making connections, changing minds
Matthew’s Haunted Pub Crawl founder and tour guide Matthew Knautz has been giving haunted tours in Galena for 15 years, but he said each tour feels different and exciting.
Knautz offers year-round tours of several haunted pubs in Galena, and he brings along equipment like dowsing rods and electric and magnetic field readers to communicate with spirits. He said tours can be entertaining and emotional, with people often trying out the equipment to connect with dead loved ones.
“Everybody expects it to be a party, but in this essence, it’s actually a lot of cleansing, a lot of closure and a lot of fun all at the same time,” he said. “Bringing laughter to people every single tour, that’s intoxicating for me because it reminds me that what I’m doing is good.”
Crawford said his favorite part of the job is the reactions he receives from guests, from the people who lean in to hear more to those who turn away and go “no, nope, not happening.”
Several guests have walked up to Crawford after the tour to recount strange experiences from around town or from stops on the tour. Not everybody who goes on a haunted tour believes in ghosts, he said, but part of the fun is seeing people change their minds.
“There’s three types of people you don’t like to see on a tour: Eye-rollers, watch-checkers and arm-crossers,” he said. “A lot of times it’s somebody who was involuntarily dragged on the tour, but what’s a lot of fun is winning them over.”
It’s not just guests who are skeptical, however. Sometimes it’s guides, too.
Haunted Galena Tour Company co-owner Ted Williams said he was initially “skeptical” before he started leading tours in the area 21 years ago. It was the repetition of different peoples’ stories over time that convinced him of a supernatural presence in the town.
“Ghosts had been on the fence for me until I started doing this job and seeing these recurring stories from the same places,” he said. “You have to take some ghost stories with a grain of salt … but it’s telling that so many people have encountered the same things over and over again.”
A haunted history
Crawford said haunted tours are more than just “campfire stories.” Instead, the hauntings are rooted in Galena’s long history as a lead mining town that swelled and fell in the 19th and 20th centuries.
That offers tour guides an interesting opportunity to teach visitors about the city in a way that is more memorable than a simple plaque or brochure.
“It’s spooky. It’s creepy. But it’s also educational,” Crawford said of the tours. “You can’t make this stuff up.”
For example, Turner Hall was built in Galena in the late 1800s by Galena’s German community for social events, exercise space and community gatherings. The building now is reportedly haunted by Charles Scheerer, the building business manager and former Galena mayor who died of a heart attack in the building.
Williams said the site is included on Haunted Galena Tour Company’s 90-minute walking tour because of Scheerer’s haunting, but it also serves as an interesting history lesson and testament to the priorities and efforts of early Galena residents.
“When you have ghost stories, there’s an innate need, if you will, to have a backstory,” he said. “Even Michael Myers, all the classic slasher movies, they have a pretty well developed backstory. In the case of Galena, the haunts we have here, the backstory is real and it’s a historical attribute of the town.”
Knautz echoed that the tours offer a unique perspective on the town, which he always enjoys teaching to others.
“You learn a lot because it’s a balance between history and the ghost aspect of it,” he said. “(Galena) is a great place to shop and have fun, but there’s so much more to the city than what we can see on the outside.”
