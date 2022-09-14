If you cultivate a daily nut-snacking habit, you may see improvements in cognition, heart health — even your love life.

For your brain: Almonds, pistachios and macadamias are brain-friendly. Almonds improve memory, according to a lab study that found that the tocopherol, folate, mono- and poly-unsaturated fatty acids, and polyphenols they contain stimulate neurotransmitter function. Pistachio nut oils help prevent inflammation, and macadamias contribute to normal brain function by delivering copper, magnesium and manganese, important for healthy neurotransmitters. But, the smartest choice for brain health is the walnut. A study in Nutrients shows that it delivers a super dose of polyphenols, which help counteract inflammation and cognitive decline.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

