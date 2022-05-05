If your birthday is today: Preparation will be essential. Refuse to let emotional situations dictate what's possible, when taking care of your interests first will help you excel. Try to be concise and practical.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Stay on top of world events and protect your health and financial well-being. Don't take a risk or act in haste. Make every move count.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Take the initiative to protect your money, health and reputation. Use diplomacy and intelligence. Think before you act.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Be proactive when dealing with career, health or personal decisions that will have long-term effects. Keep your intentions under wraps.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Sprucing up your looks will lift your spirits. Make plans with someone you find mentally stimulating and develop new ideas and projects. Put a budget in place to avoid unnecessary expenditures.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your intuition won't let you down. Follow your gut feeling, and it will help you decide whom you can trust to help you get things done.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Take a close look at your options or any proposals you receive. Don't lose sight of what you want. Be true to yourself and follow your heart.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Push for what you want, and if no one wants to tag along, have the confidence to do your own thing. Trust your instincts.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) A steady pace and a keen focus will help you bypass someone trying to meddle. Use your experience and wisdom to help you reach your target. Make plans with a loved one.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Control your emotions when dealing with peers, friends or relatives. Concentrate on your dreams instead of taking on responsibilities that don't belong to you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Take a moment to rethink your strategy. Don't make an unnecessary move or follow the crowd. Do what's best for you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A domestic project will put your mind at ease. Refuse to give in to someone's demands. Focus on what makes you happy.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Take a moment to rejuvenate and put things in perspective. An emotional situation will escalate fast if false claims or assumptions manifest. Choose your words wisely and be patient.