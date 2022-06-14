If your birthday is today: Stabilize your life. Fewer risks will ease stress. You'll discover what makes you happy once you take a minimalist approach to life. Take nothing for granted and expect to do the work yourself.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) You'll get what you deserve if you give your best effort. An attentive attitude will help you pick out any flaws that may hold you back.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Intuition and emotion will lead to assumptions and poor decisions. Use your imagination to work toward a satisfying goal.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A sudden change of plans can damage your position if you are all talk and no action. Put your heart and soul into everything you do.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) An issue will arise if you or someone you work alongside isn't honest, straightforward or careful when handling responsibilities.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Spend time with a friend. Look over shared expenses or joint ventures, and consider the pros and cons before you make a move.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Lighten up and share your thoughts and feelings. Put a budget in place that will encourage you to make positive adjustments.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Working with those who can help you advance will be beneficial. A change will push you to share something with a loved one.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Be secretive. If you overreact, it will be hard to get what you want. Consider the logistics of a situation or a plan; use your charm and know-how to convince others to help.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't dawdle, or you'll fall behind. Maintain where you are rather than stretch for something that isn't attainable. Adjust your plans and use your intelligence to set priorities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Embrace lifestyle changes. Be thorough, but keep your plans secret until you have tested every adjustment you want to make. A new look will attract attention.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Being well-informed will help you find solutions. A rational approach will help you gain respect and support from influential people.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You'll be tempted to try to impress someone, but resist. Be willing to follow through before you make promises or sign up for something that conflicts with your routine or beliefs.
