PETERSBURG, Iowa — At Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Petersburg, all one must do to be transported to Old World Europe is to step inside the sanctuary.
Wooden pews polished to a high sheen, detailed and masterfully carved stations of the cross, gold-tinged altars and transepts filled with surprising details like quatrefoil windows all complement the church’s stained glass window collection.
The fine artistic details and sheer beauty of the space is a testament and a tribute to churches in the German homeland of not only the founders of the church, but of many companies and commissioned artists who had a hand in filling the church’s interior space.
La Crosse, Wis.-based Hackner Altar Company created the altars and the confessional; artist Joseph Walter, one of Dubuque’s first professional artists and a native of Austria, painted the frescoes; the organ came from Tellers Organ Company in Erie, Pa.; and the stained glass was designed and manufactured by a well-known German family studio.
Back to the Old World
When the parish of SS. Peter and Paul outgrew the limestone church building that had been built in 1868, German-American architect and Dubuque resident Martin Heer was commissioned to design the new church. Heer had worked with Guido Beck, another German-American Dubuque architect who designed a number of churches in the tri-states.
Heer also had church design experience — among his works are St. Boniface Catholic Church in Clinton, Iowa, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Alton, Iowa.
SS. Peter and Paul has all the telltale signs of Heer’s Late Gothic Revival style — pointed arches, tall spires, corner pinnacles, lancet windows and decorative finials.
Sometime before the completion of the church in 1905, Rev. William Sassen, the first rector of the new building, traveled to Münster, Germany, and met with the “glasmalerei,” (glass painters) of the Victor Anton von der Forst studio. It’s likely that he either worked with the artists on the designs or hand-picked already completed windows before returning to the U.S. and awaiting delivery.
Stories told in pictures
The stained glass collection is a dazzling array of storytelling brilliance in picture form. From Joseph and his 11 brothers to St. Boniface, and many in between, there are legendary biblical (and a few secular) tales in the light-filled windows.
“The glass is very purposefully placed,” said Father Dennis Quint, the parish rector, as he stood near the altar. “Here you find imagery of Abraham and the potential sacrifice of Isaac. And we’re near the altar of sacrifice. On the left-hand side, you have Abraham meeting Melchizedek, offering the sacrifice of bread and wine. And beneath that is the manna from Heaven, the Passover meal and the Last Supper. So all of this relates to what’s happening in this space.”
The two patrons of the parish are depicted as well — Paul’s conversion and martyrdom; and Peter’s vision, told in the book of Acts.
Birds and butterflies make appearances in almost every one of the windows. Both have religious connotations — birds often symbolize freedom, peace and vision, while butterflies represent resurrection and rebirth.
The von der Forst family had artist members who belonged to the Düsseldorf school of painting — a group of artists whose light and fanciful landscapes usually included allegories and religious symbolism and stories. It is easy to see that the windows at SS. Peter and Paul contain some of those characteristics.
Unlike many stained glass pieces, whose artists are unknown, the von der Forst studio signed one window that was installed at SS. Peter and Paul to indicate the makers of the collection. In the right hand corner of a window near the altar that depicts Philip baptizing an Ethiopian eunuch, the words can be read: “Glasmalerei, Victor von der Forst, Münster, Germany.”
The von der Forst name is still well known throughout Europe as creators of beautiful stained glass. There von der Forsts who continue the tradition in Münster today.
Below each window is the surname of a family who belonged to the church and probably donated money towards its completion.
“Most of these names have continued on,” Quint said. “People worshipping here today have those same surnames. I think that’s very noteworthy.”
Time for restoration
The church was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1995. Still a wonderful example of church architecture, the interior of the church and its stained glass needed work. The parish embarked on an extensive restoration project a few years ago, led by project coordinators and parishioners Rick and Karen Domeyer.
In addition to the windows, the frescoes, some of which had been painted over, were cleaned and restored. Local artist and parishioner Jeremy Rudd replaced more than 300 finials on the altars by creating a mold from the original pieces.
“This is obviously the culmination of a long period of time,” Rick Domeyer, who has also served on the parish council, said. “The whole church restoration project began with a series of meetings back in early 2017. We actually started working on the church in 2018, and then in 2019 we started on the windows.”
“We had our reopening in the spring on Holy Thursday,” Karen Domeyer said. “Then we had a special grand re-opening mass, and Archbishop (Michael) Jackels was here.”
A delicate process
The church worked with Davenport, Iowa-based Glass Heritage, a company that specializes in the preservation and restoration of stained glass. The company removed each window in its entirety and packed it in a crate for the trip to the studio.
“It was fascinating to watch, and really nerve-wracking,” Karen Domeyer said. “I thought, ‘Oh, please, don’t let there be a car accident on the way there, because there would go a lot of dollars.’”
Once at the studio, the windows were dismantled. The church’s windows are traditional stained glass — each panel is a series of smaller pieces that have been assembled like a puzzle with “cames,” the lead strips used to hold the pieces together and create a larger panel.
The Domeyers had the opportunity to visit the studio with others involved in the restoration to view some of the work being done on the windows. By this time, the windows had all been taken apart and employees were working on each of the smaller pieces.
“There was a woman in her mid-70s, and she had what looked like a toothbrush in her hands. She was wearing special gloves because of the cleaning solution she was using,” Karen Domeyer said. “And she was meticulously cleaning each little piece. She said she’d been there for decades, and she loved her work.”
To be able to put the large windows together again, Glass Heritage laid vellum paper over each window before dismantling it and made a chalk rubbing of it, then used the paper as a pattern to guide them in the re-assembly process.
When the windows were reinstalled in the church, it was done with state-of-the-art climate protection.
“The windows had Plexiglass on them on the exterior,” Rick Domeyer said. “It was originally installed to protect the stained glass, but it actually had the opposite effect. The Plexiglass wasn’t vented, and it held in the heat causing condensation. The windows were also starting to develop a curve in them. They were dangerously close to being destroyed.”
Glass Heritage constructed new frames with vents to allow air circulation. On the exterior, 1/4-inch clear glass will add protection from the elements.
With regular inspections and maintenance, the windows will continue to beautify and serve the church for a long time to come.
“Eighty to 100 years, we’re told,” Rick Domeyer said. “By then, we’ll be long gone, and it will be up to the next generation to handle.”