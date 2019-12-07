While seeking to find the third guest in the second season of this Bold Time Religion series, I came upon En-Yu (Samuel, Sam) Wu on the University of Dubuque website.
A junior who was born in Changhua City, Taiwan, he was featured in a profile about what it meant to carry his country’s flag during the school’s opening convocation. Summing it up from that profile, he told me:
“… Carrying the Taiwanese flag in a foreign country means so much more than just the honor. Taiwan rarely gets the chance to display its flag on international events … Therefore, it is a great honor and feeling that I get to proudly carry the Taiwanese flag … It is of great assurance to know that the school recognizes Taiwan as a country, and I am very grateful to be given this opportunity to carry the flag.”
Further research brought me to his parents, Moses Wu and Tina Lee, who run a Mandarin Speaking Ministry at Westminster Presbyterian Church (see related sidebar). It all added up to the kind of intrigue I’m looking for, and Sam agreed to be my guest.
Sam is a 2017 graduate of Dubuque Hempstead High School. He majors in nursing, with a minor in aviation management.
Swenson: How long have you been in the U.S.?
En-Yu: I have been in the U.S. since my freshman year in high school in the fall of 2013. However, the first time my family had stayed in the U.S. is in 2001. We headed back to Taiwan in 2005. I have been in the U.S. for about 10 years. Since I am 20 years old right now, I like to joke that I have “devoted” half my life to the U.S.
Swenson: Why did you pick the University of Dubuque?
En-Yu: Initially, I picked the University of Dubuque because of the flight program, but I changed my major afterwards to nursing due to financial reason. Even without the flight program, I would still likely pick UD because of the convenience of living at home. I spare the cost of room and board, transportation, and I received many scholarships that I would otherwise not be able to get from other schools.
Swenson: What are some of your interests/hobbies?
En-Yu: Even though I changed my major, I still enjoy reading books and watching aviation-related videos during my free time. I play guitar and piano, and I am also part of the UD Chapel Worship Team. I play a traditional toy called “diabolo,” or as many call it, the Chinese Yo-Yo. I also make videos whenever I have ideas and time, I have a YouTube channel that “showcases” my works.
Swenson: Tell me a little bit about the Mandarin language and what it means to you?
En-Yu: I have mixed feelings for the Mandarin language. Mandarin is a very beautiful language. Look at how in songs written by the famous composer and singer Jay Chou that it can be articulated very beautifully. However, I was also taught that there was a time in Taiwan when Taiwanese was prohibited, and people are forced to speak Mandarin. Mandarin is often associated with China. I feel more of a Taiwanese when I speak in Taiwanese.
Swenson: What is your impression of Dubuque and the tri-state area?
En-Yu: It is a convenient town with nice people and a relatively clean environment compared to many places. I have been met by blessings upon blessings in Dubuque. To name a few, the hospitable congregation of Westminster Presbyterian Church, caring teachers at Hempstead High School, encouraging and supportive coaches and teammates in cross country and many other people who showed me kindness. Till now in UD, I still feel that impression of Midwest kindness.
Swenson: Taiwan is not too far from Hong Kong. What is your opinion on what is going on in Hong Kong?
En-Yu: It is disheartening to see what is going in Hong Kong, especially for the past month on how much the situation has escalated. My heart gets very torn up seeing videos, pictures, posts from Hong Kong. Even worse is seeing two sides of people debating on whether the protesters or the government and police are the “right ones.” Sometimes, I simply do not know what to believe anymore. Yet, as a Taiwanese, my heart stands with the Hong Kong protesters.
Swenson: Could you briefly describe what your religious upbringing was like?
En-Yu: I grew up in a Christian household. I really enjoy my times in church, and I was glad that my parents raised me up that way. I was really privileged to have a good community of friends and strong congregation support in church. I was also very lucky to have a seminary intern student who was a youth leader at the time. He opened my journey of faith in my teenage years.
Swenson: Would you consider yourself a conservative or progressive type of Christian, and why?
En-Yu: I consider myself learning towards a conservative Christian due to my indecisiveness on many issues. I like to make sure I have a good statement for myself before I declare what I believe in. So often I would be leaning towards one side but receive new information that draws me back. Because I am slow to accept progressive ideas, people may consider me as a conservative Christian, which I would agree with.
Swenson: How does your faith help you in your daily or weekly life?
En-Yu: My faith helps me in all aspects of life and impacts the decisions that I make. There are two major themes that guide me at this stage of my life. First, I believe God created me in the image of God, and I do not have to prove myself to be enough. Second, my faith challenges me to see the image of God in every human being and, subsequently, to show God’s love to everyone.