Imagine my shock after a decadeslong teaching career, raising five kids to adulthood, having paid off mortgages and debt, and a marriage turning 49 this fall to discover that I am “undependable” and one who “shies away from long-term commitment.”
But it must be. The internet says so.
At least that’s what online personality profiles claim about those of us who fill our homes with mismatched furniture. Victorian, French Country, traditional, arts and crafts, shabby chic, minimalist, mid-century modern or bargain basement. Whatever your furniture style, I guarantee something of mine will fit right in.
Recently, my sister Bubsie toured our house for the first time since the remodel. Spotting the traditional cherry wood dining set, a maple Shaker rocker and an Oriental cabinet with Japanese ladies dancing across the doors, she said, “Looks like Mom’s place was transplanted here.”
After Mom died, most of her leftovers came to us. This wasn’t new.
Years earlier when Mom and Dad redecorated to formal traditional styles, we U-hauled home a maple drop-leaf kitchen table and the 1950s chunky Colonial revival chairs with thick upholstered seats.
Two Victorian green tufted armchairs adorn either side of our fireplace. An ornate 6-foot-10-inch walnut pier mirror from my husband’s childhood home in Bethesda stands guard upstairs.
The prize pig of our furniture is a double pedestal mahogany desk that bears a brass plate that reads, “Made for Pat Fischer by the Cobblepeg Shop, Sheboygan, Wisconsin 1988.”
Except for beds and a couple of comfy sofas, the furnishings at our place are all cast-offs that run the gamut from imitation French neoclassical to marble tabletops. I imagine visitors commenting privately to one another, “Kate and Jerry’s place? Yeah, figures.”
Why the conglomeration? Why haven’t we gone to one of the area’s fine stores and bought roomfuls of matching furniture?
There’s the matter of not sending useful items to landfills. We don’t enjoy shopping. We probably wouldn’t agree on the same style. But the main reason is rooted in family heritage.
As a college student before we were married, I visited my husband’s family home populated by 12 siblings and his parents. It was that pier mirror in the entryway that reflected my torn skirt in time for me to change before sitting down to dinner with the whole clan.
My grandparents died before I was born, but when I look into the mirror of their dresser, I can almost see my grandmother brushing her hair. Sitting in one of those green chairs, I recall Dad from years ago grinning over his big find at Festa Italiana downtown on the lakefront one summer.
And that prize pig, Mom’s desk? Not a writing session happens without my feeling her smart, generous, creative spirit as I tap computer keys.
Visiting our Scottish laird friend, we discovered that his castle home is packed with furnishings handed down through the family for hundreds of years.
“My great-great-great-great-great-grandfather probably had tea at this table,” he says.
Nicks in the wood and upholstery worn bare attest to the veracity of his claim.
Although our dressers and settee are much younger, they, too, have been broken in by others. So when the grandkids arrive, no one gets fretful about spaghetti night, toys running into furniture legs or spilt milk.
It all just adds to the patina of our family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.