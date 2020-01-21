Inspire Cafe, 955 Washington St., will host speaker Tom Schreiber at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, as part of its “Inspiring People” series.
Schreiber, a Dubuque native, attended Loras College and the University of Iowa College of Medicine. During his college years, he became a drug user and heavy drinker.
Schreiber will speak about the crumbling of his marriage and his life due to addiction, his spiritual awakening, his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction and how his spirituality continues to play a part in his life.
Inspire Cafe’s “Inspiring People” series features local people who have life-changing and inspirational stories to share. Presentations are free to attend. The cafe’s regular menu will be available.
For more information, visit www.inspire-cafe.com or call 563-583-8338.