Readers might not realize it. But it can be tough to fill this space every month.
Do we go for something witty? Insightful? Pensive? Thought-provoking?
This month proved especially challenging for me. My life — along with the rest of the world — has been abundant in weighty happenings as of late. And while I might devote some ink to thoughts that surround such topics when I believe they might offer a broader insight, I don’t want to be known as “that girl at the TH who bums everybody out.”
It’s a delicate balance.
I must have opened this document and stared at it blankly about a dozen times before I concluded that maybe the absence of an idea was an idea.
It might be a stretch. But humor me.
It can be interesting to take a peek behind the scenes to see how these ponderings come together at times — as well as those columns ideas that are fit for the blooper reel.
Here are a few this month that made the cutting room floor:
Vetoed column ideas
The painting staycation from hell. The first week in July, the sofa my husband and I ordered was delivered, which prompted something 20-year-old me would have sneered at: Toning down our home’s color scheme and repainting to incorporate lighter, more neutral hues.
I hate painting and am not very “Zen” or patient with a paintbrush in my hand. What results is splotches of color everywhere but on the surface I’m applying it to. (I’m trying to figure out how paint got on a bath towel in an enclosed hamper on a completely different floor of our home than the one we were working on.)
One month later, we have a little more painting to do — because trim. So much trim. Why did people designing homes in the 1920s believe that interior spaces were not complete without adding a wooden frame to everything?
An ode to our cat with somewhat unsettling human qualities. At home, our cat, Mabel, has earned the title of Director of Mornings, with a particular focus on making sure my husband gets up and out the door.
After the alarm clock has been turned off, the door will fly open. She will come into the bedroom, lead him to the bathroom, leave when the shower is turned on (I’m guessing because of some human resources policy), lead him back to the bedroom and continue to “meow” at him until the dressing process has been completed.
In the evening, she has familiarized herself with various TV show theme songs. She takes a particular interest in old reruns of “Friends.” As soon as the opening chord of “I’ll Be There for You” breaks in, she has found “her spot” on the sofa — and is staring at the screen.
How good “Only Murders in the Building” is. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez star in this comedy series as three apartment dwellers who share an obsession with true crime stories. When they unexpectedly find themselves at the center of one after a murder occurs in their posh Upper West Side apartment building in New York City, they launch a podcast to uncover who the killer might be.
The show also has nabbed an eclectic assortment of celebrity guest stars, like Sting, Nathan Lane, Jimmy Fallon, Jane Lynch and Tina Fey.
Seasons one and two are streaming on Hulu.
You’ll thank me.
Over-tipping to compensate for the bad behavior of fellow diners. Being cooped up at the height of COVID-19 seems to have done a number on people’s social skills. It’s just not cool to lash out at strangers in real life the way you might have on social media while in quarantine (not that you ever should, but one battle at a time).
I have thrice found myself over-tipping waitstaff when I witnessed the verbal abuse being hurled at them from people whose bottom line is apparently not getting enough ketchup for their French fries.
Times are tough. Be kind. I can’t afford bad manners and gasoline.
Being afraid to cough or sneeze in public because of COVID-19. The struggle is real.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.