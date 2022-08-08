Jill A. Davis, a writer for the original “David Letterman Show,” who went on to become a bestselling novelist, points out that, “Second chances do come your way. Like trains, they arrive and depart regularly. Recognizing the ones that matter is the trick.”

Unfortunately, it’s a trick that not many of the 605,000 Americans who are recovering from their first heart attack in any given year seem to have mastered. And that has a lot to do with why 200,000 people annually experience a second heart attack.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.”

Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.

