The seventh annual contemporary Stations of the Cross will take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Good Friday, April 10.
Starting at St. Raphael's Cathedral, 231 Bluff St., and ending at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1425 Iowa St., participants will walk or drive to 14 locations in Dubuque. Worship aids will be available in Spanish and English.
The contemporary Stations of the Cross commemorates Jesus' passion and death as it applies modern-day issues.
After the walk, lunch will be served at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Participants will be driven back to their vehicles.
For more information, call 608-568-3630 or email eric.anglada@gmail.com.