Ever since the Americans with Disabilities Act was signed into law in 1990, July has been picking up steam as Disability Pride Month.
One great way for readers to celebrate is to read books written by and about people with disabilities. Books like these can serve as a way for children to learn about the beautiful diversity in our world as well as a chance for children with those disabilities to feel seen and respected.
The following picture book titles are perfect for adults to share with the children in their lives.
“Can Bears Ski?,” by Raymond Antrobus (Candlewick Press, 2020)
Little Bear can’t always hear when Dad Bear tries to wake him up in the morning, but he does feel the rumble of the stairs. Little Bear has to sit at the front of the class and doesn’t understand why everyone keeps asking the question “can bears ski?” Little Bear doesn’t know if bears can ski.
But when Dad Bear takes him to an audiologist, things start to make a little more sense. After a handful of tests, Little Bear gets a pair of hearing aids and he finally understands the question people have really been asking: Can you hear me? And after getting used to the hearing aids, Little Bear finally has an answer: Yes.
“This Beach is Loud,” by Samantha Cotterill (Dial Books, 2019)
In this story, we meet a boy who is excited to go to the beach. He wakes up early, packs the bags and gets breakfast ready for everyone. Wearing his goggles the whole time, the little boy lists off all of the facts he knows about the beach — from what creatures live in the sand to where the biggest beaches in the world are.
But when they get to the beach, the boy notices that the beach looks … busy. And loud. And sandy.
Just when he decides that he no longer likes the beach and wants to go home, his dad helps him use a mindfulness tool to calm down. They breathe and count together, and the little boy goes from being completely overwhelmed to being calm enough to set up their towels in a quieter part of the beach.
The fun begins as the boy and his father build sand castles together, play in the water and enjoy a sweet treat.
This glimpse into how overwhelming new experiences can be like for autistic people or people with sensory processing disorders. This book is one in a series called “Little Senses,” by Samantha Cotterill, that focuses on the autistic experience.
“Just Ask,” by Sonia Sotomayor (Philomel Books, 2019)
This picture book begins with the author talking about her diabetes and how she keeps her body safe each day.
Moving forward, each spread focuses on a different disability and the ways in which those experiencing the disability take care of themselves. Children are prompted to think of ways they might connect with these scenarios.
For example, people with asthma use inhalers to stay healthy — what tools do you use to help your body stay healthy?
Colorful, cartoonish illustrations bring the story to life and give readers visual elements to connect to while reading. This book serves as a wonderful reminder that we are all unique, and we all deserve the time and respect to care for ourselves and navigate the world comfortably.
This month and beyond, celebrate the wealth of life experiences in the disability community by sharing these or other picture books about disability with your little ones.
The more information about the world we can share with children, the more ready they will be to interact with empathy, understanding and kindness no matter where they go.
Find these books and more at your local library or independent bookstore.
