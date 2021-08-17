If you’ve tried to get your pet in to see a vet in the last 18 months, you probably have noticed: It is much harder to schedule an appointment than it used to be.
Veterinarians around the country are scheduled out more than three weeks for routine visits, including vaccines. Additionally, clinics have had to turn away emergencies.
Why is this the case, and how can you make sure your pet gets the care they need?
Along with everything else, the pandemic has affected veterinary clinics significantly. COVID-19 protocols have made even routine appointments take longer than normal, making it more difficult to move pets in and out as efficiently.
In many areas of the country, protocols have relaxed, and pet owners can once again come into clinics with their pets. This has helped with efficiency and communication, but there remain challenges.
With vets and support staff often having to quarantine or miss work due to other issues, clinics often are understaffed, leading to delays.
The pandemic also has brought a surge in pet ownership. With more time at home, many people got that new dog or cat that they had been thinking about. This has been fantastic for rescues, and some shelters ran out of pets available for adoption. It also has been a challenge getting puppies from breeders. These new pets need healthcare, flooding vet clinics with pet owners requesting appointments.
Emergency veterinary clinics across the country often have wait times of six to eight hours due to the overwhelming demand, and some have even had to close to patients for periods of time.
The challenges brought by the pandemic also have brought to light issues that have been plaguing the veterinary industry for years.
Staffing has been an increasingly challenging issue at veterinary clinics across the country. Technicians, including veterinary nurses, are harder to find. It also is difficult to hire veterinarians.
Countless articles shared across social media have explored the myriad of reasons for this -- the first among them that working in veterinary medicine is stressful. Burnout and compassion fatigue are common.
Those of us in the veterinary field are here because we love animals and recognize the importance and value of the human and animal bond. We have pets who mean the world to us. When we are faced with overwhelming numbers of animals needing care, the guilt that there often just isn’t enough time or resources to care for them affects us in a big way.
The staffing challenge comes at a time when the demand for skilled veterinary services has been increasing. Since before the pandemic, pet owners wanted the highest quality of vet care for their pets. Procedures, diagnostics and treatment options that historically were only performed at specialty clinics are being done more frequently at general practices. More people recognize their pets as family members and are eager to seek out preventative care and new treatments.
This, on the veterinary side, is a good problem to have. With the cooperation and requests of clients, we’re able to provide that excellent level of care. That also means that appointments take longer, require staff with higher training and require access to more expensive equipment and diagnostics.
Taking this into account, what can you do to make sure your pet gets the veterinary care you expect?
1. Make sure you are established with a veterinarian. Due to increased demand, many veterinarians have stopped accepting new clients, so it is important to make sure that you are established as a client at a clinic, especially before there is an emergency.
2. Plan ahead. If you know your pet is scheduled for services in a few months, consider getting those appointments set up well in advance. This also applies to refills for medications. If your pet is on long-term medication, get refills requests in several days in advance so that the staff has time to get them filled.
3. Be proactive. Historically, you could expect to get an appointment to get into the vet with your pet for a medical issue within 24 to 48 hours. That might not be the case now. If you notice issues with your pet, have those problems addressed sooner rather than later so it doesn’t become an emergency.
4. Know what to do in an emergency. It’s important to know your veterinary clinic’s policies when dealing with emergency issues before you need to use those services. There are no 24-hour emergency veterinary clinics in the tri-states, and each clinic handles after-hours emergencies differently.
5. Use multiple forms of communication. With phone lines often full, it might be difficult to get through. If you have non-urgent questions or concerns, consider using email or other forms of communication.
The pandemic has brought many challenges to the veterinary industry, and those challenges affect all pet owners. By understanding these challenges, you will be better prepared to work with your vet to make sure your pet gets the care they need.