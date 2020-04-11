Fly-By-Night Productions will postpone its June performances of the play, “Ten Chimneys.” Show dates have been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, though Saturday, Sept. 26, at Five Flags Center, 405 Main St., in the Bijou Room.
“While performances in early June may seem fine at this current moment, we feel our rehearsal period of April-May is not, as the health and well-being of our cast and crew is our utmost concern,” wrote president and marketing chair Katherine Schroeder in a press release.
The new performance dates will mark the first of the Dubuque-based theater company’s 38th season.
Season tickets for the June performances will be honored for the September production. Fly-By-Night will contact patrons directly.
For more information, contact 563-599-9486,
info@flybynightdubuque.com or www.facebook.com/flybynightdubuque.