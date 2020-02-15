ASBURY, Iowa — Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 2899 Hales Mill Road, will host its second annual Fat Tuesday Pancake Supper and Dixieland Jazz Service on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Pancakes will be served at 6 p.m., with live jazz beginning at 7.
Last year, organizers raised approximately $600 to launch a food pantry. This year, the church hopes to donate its efforts toward building a clean water well through Evangelical Luther Church in America Good Gifts. An anonymous $2,000 donation already has been contributed.
Admission is free, with a freewill offering accepted during the worship service. All are welcome, regardless of the ability to contribute.
For more information, call 563-582-7371 or visit lordoflife.online.