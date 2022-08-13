I’m always intrigued by Paul’s letters to his communities that they almost always include the compelling, almost urgent request to: “Pray always.”
Most of us would respond: “I have lots to do. Prayer just can’t get all of my waking hours.”
And then, we hear in a Gospel the endearing encounter of Martha and Mary with Jesus. Surely we all sympathize with Martha’s dilemma, doing all the preparation work and Mary relaxing, waiting for their treasured guest, Jesus, to arrive. As He does, Martha is quick to point out that Jesus ought to award her hours of service while Mary offered nothing toward that effort.
Jesus sides with Mary having chosen the better part, awaiting calmly, anticipating His presence, then just sitting and listening intently. We can only guess that Martha is a bit too peeved to enjoy either of their company fully.
So how might we look at this prayer thing with our balanced perspective? How do we, maybe, do both things at once?
Most of us, as we age, prioritize those things that become most essential to our well-being. Those become our life investment toward our health, our wellness, our financial savings and our important relationships. Doing those things, our life becomes less fractured and more whole. Hopefully, we’re more content with our most essential relationships leading us.
Some spiritual writers, including Jesus, would tell us: Prayer is our most essential investment. It needs to be the priority. Our relationship with God as our foundational and ultimate “power source” helps everything else find its rightful place.
We will discover that as we invest in prayer, we become prayer; it is our “go to” grace before all others. When our first investment is prayer, then, interestingly, our health, our perspective, our happiness and all other relationships find greater happiness and security.
Our prayer, seeking God’s grace, becomes a very subtle but ever-present influence, always nudging us toward the better way, the wiser move or the greater good.
We have a relationship with everything we do — with our family, our finances, our energy, our health, our friends and with ourselves. Taking Jesus’ advice to Martha, spending time with Him first, gives us a more refined perspective on what matters. We can take that wisdom grace with us as we meet our day. It has staying power to accompany us. Our prayer travels with us when we seek God’s company first. Many other things fall into place without confusion or frustration.
A real goal for us in these days of great unrest is to invest in prayer first, in our relationship with God’s presence and power. Then maybe, just maybe, our own corner of the world will become more tranquil and peaceful for those we love and care for.
Zeckser is a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Dubuque. She volunteers in prison ministry with the archdiocese.
