If your birthday is today: Pay more attention to the people you love. Maintaining equilibrium in all aspects of life will encourage peace of mind. Love yourself first, and everything else will fall into place.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don't offer false hope. Honesty is the best policy. Ask questions and offer solutions, but don't let your temper take control.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Anger won't solve anything, but a step in a positive direction will alleviate any problem. Do what makes you look and feel good.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Know your limitations, set boundaries and don't take risks that can affect your health or well-being. Pay attention to detail when dealing with investments, legalities or medical issues.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Movement will ease stress and encourage fitness. Don't give up hope because someone is discouraging you from doing what brings you joy. Accentuate your finer qualities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Save money and enjoy life more. A social gathering, trip or seminar will change how you think, feel and respond to others.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Don't change anything prematurely. Refuse to let anyone pressure you. Pour your energy into life, love and happiness.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Set high standards and goals. Refuse to let money and jealousy be the driving forces in your life. Strive for peace and happiness.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Consider what you want to achieve. Trust your instincts and carry on without making a fuss. You'll hit your objective.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) You don't stand alone. Speak on behalf of the voiceless. Adjust what's not working and enjoy your accomplishments.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't expect others to do things to your specifications or give an honest assessment of a situation. Anger won't solve a problem, but kindness might.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Enjoy family and friends. Take on a challenge that encourages you to follow your heart. Don't fear being unique.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Social events will lead to temptation. Have an open mind. Overindulgence, overspending and unverified information will cost you.