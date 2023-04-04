If your birthday is today: Dream about reaching your goals, and in no time, you will manifest what you envision. Don't stop until you reach your destination. Open the door when opportunity knocks.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't linger when time is crucial. Do things that enhance the lives of loved ones. Use insight and experience to help others.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) A sloppy job won't cut it; if you want to advance, give your all and tout your achievements. Rely on your intuition.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't be fooled by fictitious information. Go directly to the source to avoid getting caught in someone's lies. Do your research.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Hone your skills to fit. Don't complicate matters; a one-step solution will suffice. Trust in what you know and do best.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Be careful; your words and actions might influence your reputation. Keep your plans simple and look for opportunities for growth.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Try something new. You will be inspired by the people you encounter. It's up to you to take what's rightfully yours. Update your image.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Pay attention to what's happening at home. Understanding the dynamics of a situation and the people involved will help you quell difficulties before they become hard to manage.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Put your energy into getting the biggest bang for your buck. Use your ingenuity to develop a plan that fits your style and budget and offers the desired results.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Let go of the past and stop following others. Look for opportunities and you'll meet individuals who share your concerns.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Put more time and effort into your home, family and finances. Set up your lifestyle to fit your budget. Focus on your own needs.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Relationships will undergo changes that you'll need to address. Don't let others decide things for you. Identify what's important to you and make it happen.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Fix up your space. The better the flow, the better your life will be. Changing how you earn your living will turn out better than anticipated. Take a leap of faith.
