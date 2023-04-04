If your birthday is today: Dream about reaching your goals, and in no time, you will manifest what you envision. Don't stop until you reach your destination. Open the door when opportunity knocks.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) Don't linger when time is crucial. Do things that enhance the lives of loved ones. Use insight and experience to help others.

