What's it worth on eBay? Connect the dots to make the cube

Poul Norreklit designed this set of Cube Danish Nesting tables. The six teakwood tables are midcentury modern.
Norreklit was a Danish artist who was born in 1913. His work has been offered at auction multiple times, with realized prices ranging from $100 to $18,061, depending on the size and medium of the work.
The unique nature of these small tables is how they nest tightly together to form what appears to be a solid cube. The tables each have a set of chrome legs that are slightly different in their size.
Each cube has several small round inlaid white dots that go from one to six. You must use them to stack the tables in just the right sequence to create the look of a finished cube.
The overall teakwood condition is very good. Offered recently on eBay, these contemporary TV trays sold for $395.