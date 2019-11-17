For Kelly Tollefson, Thanksgiving is a holiday defined by family and steeped in tradition.
The Fennimore resident routinely welcomes a host of relatives to his home for the holiday, including his parents, siblings, nieces and nephews. And when they convene for their holiday meal this year, they won’t be biting into a store-bought turkey.
Tollefson harvested his bird during a hunting trip last spring. The Thanksgiving spread will be augmented by potatoes and other vegetables raised in the family garden.
The personal connection to the food hearkens back to Tollefson’s youth.
“I grew up in a rural setting and a lot of our meals we harvested on our own, whether it was turkey or deer or fish we caught,” Tollefson said. “I definitely take a lot of pride in it.”
Tollefson is far from the only tri-state resident who will be taking a hands-on approach when it comes to their holiday meals.
From hunting a turkey to growing vegetables, many tri-state residents have taken an active role in creating their upcoming Thanksgiving spread.
Producing memories
A Thanksgiving meal doesn’t always have to be built around the turkey.
Local resident Andie Donnan and her partner, Ashley Neises, founded Sandhill Farm last year. The certified organic farm is located on a half-acre of rented land in Sinsinawa, Wis.
Donnan and Neises are vegetarians, so the produce they create on the farm forms the backbone of their holiday meal.
Donnan said they hope to serve winter squash pie, as well as a roasted vegetable medley include turnips, carrots, onions, beets, garlic and rutabaga from their farm.
Thanksgiving presents a perfect opportunity to pause and appreciate the hard work the couple has put in on the farm.
“There are a lot of trials and tribulations over the course of a year,” Donnan said. “So, when Thanksgiving rolls around, it is a time to relax, reflect and appreciate what you have done for the year.”
Brittany Demezier, food systems program coordinator with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, believes more residents have become interested in growing their food.
She said there are different ways to go down that road.
“It depends on who you are and what kind of space you have,” Demezier said. “Some people just have a little porch where they can grow their goods, while others have a couple acres.”
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach launched a campaign yesterday dubbed “12 Days of Thanksgiving.” On each day, it will focus on a popular Thanksgiving food item and instruct area residents on how to find it locally.
In Demezier’s opinion, the payoff is well worth the effort.
“The quality is usually way better than you’ll find in something that was packaged up and shipped from somewhere else in the country,” she said.
Raising turkeys
In the tri-state area, operations that raise turkeys are few and far between.
Arnold’s Farm, located near Elizabeth, Ill., has been raising turkeys for about 15 years, according to Tom Arnold, who operates the farm along with his wife, Jessica, and other family members.
Initially, the farm raised about 150 turkeys per year. That number has since ballooned to 430.
The birds serve as Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for customers throughout Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois, with many making their way to customers in larger markets like Madison, Wis., and Chicago.
Arnold said many of his customers enjoy the idea of buying local. Others appreciate the way in which their turkeys are raised.
“We do raise them outdoors on the pasture,” he said. “I think that is a big part of it. When your turkeys get to exercise and run around, there is a difference in the meat quality.”
The Arnolds make sure to set aside a few birds each year to form part of their holiday meals, too.
“When I think about going to the store and just picking one out of the freezer case, there is really no connection to how the food was raised,” Arnold said.
Love of outdoors
For some, the love of the outdoors and the desire to provide one’s Thanksgiving feast go hand in hand.
Bob Wooden is president of the Pheasants Forever group in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
For many years, the Scales Mound, Ill., resident has harvested his turkey in the spring and saved it until the big fall meal.
He said he usually plucks the feathers, wraps the meat in Saran wrap, then puts it in freezer paper.
“It gives you bragging rights with your boys,” Wooden said, with a hearty laugh. “That is always fun.”
Contrary to popular belief, finding one’s turkey is not an effective way to manage Thanksgiving costs.
Tollefson said hunting can be a steep expense.
But to the outdoorsmen who bring a holiday turkey home, it is well worth it.
“It’s not a cheaper option than going to the store,” he said. “By the time you get your gear, your licensing, and you factor in your fuel expense, it is actually more expensive. In the end, it is really about the satisfaction (of getting your turkey) and the love of being outdoors.”