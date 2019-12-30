“Diesel Brothers,” 7 p.m.
on DISC
In a new episode, Heavy D dispatches Diesel Dave and The Muscle to undertake a late-night mission to his overflow lot. They’re not crazy about the idea, but they reluctantly agree. Ultimately, they reminisce about all the builds and old parts they’ve stumbled across while trying to complete their mission.
“Her Smell,” 7 p.m. on HBO
Chameleon-like actress Elisabeth Moss (“Mad Men,” “The Handmaid’s Tale”) transforms herself again for writer-director Alex Ross Perry in his 2018 drama, which casts the actress as hard-living fictional rock star Becky Something, whose band skyrockets to dazzling but brief fame before her wildly self-destructive behavior tears the group apart. The strong ensemble also includes Cara Delevingne, Agyness Deyn, Gayle Rankin, Dan Stevens, Virginia Madsen, Amber Heard and Eric Stoltz.
“POV,” 9 p.m. on IPTV
Filmmaker Hassan Fazili’s Sundance Film Festival award-winning documentary “Midnight Traveler” is an autobiographical account of the harrowing journey he and his family made across Asia and then into Europe after the Taliban put a bounty on his head. The film conveys a terrifyingly vivid sense of the panic and urgency felt by refugees who are fleeing for their lives in search of some asylum, but it also captures the intense love shared between members of this family on the run.