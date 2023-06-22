If your birthday is today: Stick close to home and family. Maintain balance and equality in your life. Too much of anything will leave you vulnerable. Change what's necessary. A minimalist attitude will serve you well.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) If you let your imagination lead the way, you'll devise a plan to help you best any competition. Be realistic and honest with others.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) It's nice to be generous, but don't feel obligated to pay for others. Consider a makeover. A situation may spin out of control.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your attitude will affect how others treat you. A trip will be uplifting and will fill your head with exciting, prosperous ideas.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Connect with people who bring out the best in you. A brainstorming session will confirm your next move. Romance is in the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Do whatever it takes to avoid a conflict. Put your energy to use by starting a project to improve your living space or routine.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Mix and mingle with people who share your interests. A trip, course or physical activity will bring you closer to one of your goals. Romance is favored.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You can move, change your lifestyle or exit a situation dragging you down. Maintain your reputation by being clear about your plans. Honesty will be respected and reciprocated.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Choose intelligence over emotion. Walk away from unreliable people and situations, and concentrate on simplifying your life.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) A responsible attitude will be rewarded. Changing how you manage or earn your cash will bring high returns.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Engage in something that makes you happy. Keep your mind on what's important, and seek people who share your idea of a good time.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Sort out your intentions before you act or say something you'll regret. Take care of yourself and your finances. Don't let yourself be talked into something unwise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) A domestic project will cost more than anticipated. Budget wisely. Cancel your plans rather than go into debt. Talk through possibilities.