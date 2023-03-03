When it came to ceramics, Bill Farrell saw beyond a vessel that could cradle a cup of coffee or a bowl of soup.
To him, the work of clay could tell a story, share an idea or explore a new media concept the artist once credited with the capacity to “point to form, balance, texture and how they relate to function.”
“Being a part of this community for more than 20 years, people knew him as an artist,” said Farrell’s partner and ceramic artist Delores Fortuna. “But they also knew him as the guy you could just hang out with at car shows. He touched a very broad community, and that is very well-represented through his work.”
Farrell, a Galena, Ill.-based artist who passed away in 2021, is having his work showcased in a retrospective exhibition titled, “Bill Farrell: Investigations with Clay,” through June 4 at the Dubuque Museum of Art.
An opening reception, “Cocktails and Conversations,” will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. today, in conjunction with two other exhibits: “Tibi Chelcea: Randomly Accessed Memories” and the “K-8 Student Exhibition.”
An artist talk with Chelcea will take place at 5 p.m., followed by a conversation with Fortuna and Tim Farrell at 6 p.m. The reception will continue from 7 to 9 p.m., with music by DJ Echoras, artisanal cocktails from Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar and hors d’oeuvres.
A gallery talk also will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, with Paul Sacaridiz, director of Cranbrook Academy of Art in Michigan and former student of Farrell.
Co-curated by Fortuna, as well as his son, Tim Farrell, “Investigations with Clay” follows Farrell’s artistic journey from his student work as a painter in the 1950s to his discovery in ceramics and his 40-year tenure at the School of the Art Institute in Chicago, where he created and taught from the 1960s until the 2000s.
It also will explore Farrell’s passion for the restoration of motorcycles and antique cars, and how shapes like exhaust systems and tire innertubes made their way into his work.
The last motorcycle he was working to restore will be displayed as part of the exhibition, among approximately 50 pieces of his work.
“This exhibition reveals the major role he had in the wider ceramic world during the formative decades of the 1960s, 1970s and beyond,” said Stacy Peterson, Dubuque Museum of Art curatorial director.
Regarded as a visionary in the ceramic art world, Farrell was known for combining clay with other mediums such as latex, rubber and neon light.
Because of that, many of his early ceramic pieces are no longer in existence, and instead, are documented by images.
“Bill was a major innovator and was a deeply complex and philosophical thinker in his approach to art,” Fortuna said. “He was one of the first people who looked at clay in terms of an artistic object and not just a piece for function or permanence. Bill released himself from the constraints of how people had been approaching ceramic art.”
During his time in the Windy City, Farrell’s work was displayed at the first Art Expo — now known as “Expo Chicago” — at Navy Pier.
But beyond that, Farrell’s work also was recognized globally, Peterson said.
“The extent and influence of Bill Farrell’s innovations in clay may come as a surprise to many in Dubuque and the tri-state region who knew him,” she said.
Farrell had built kilns in Bangladesh, Italy and Libson. He lectured in Finland, Taiwan, France and the Netherlands. He also created the first slab roller for flat clay forms not possible from a potter’s wheel.
Additionally, Farrell served as a member of the National Council on Education in Ceramic Arts from its inception in 1966 and participated in its first conference the following year.
In 1981, he was the first ceramic artist to receive a National Endowment for the Arts Award for his “Popeye” series of ceramic sculptures.
His thirst for creating was rivaled only by educating the next generation of artists.
“He was a very passionate teacher,” Fortuna said. “He took that very seriously and worked to open up artistic avenues that were closed for his students.”
Following his retirement from the School of the Art Institute in Chicago, Farrell was in search of settling in a community that would enable him to construct a kiln to continue his work.
“Bill had three children who lived in the Chicago area, too,” Fortuna said. “When he started planning for retirement, he pulled out a map, set Chicago as a center point and drew a circle with an 180-mile radius. On weekends, we would drive out to these different communities, looking for a place he could build a kiln.”
One fateful weekend, a drive to Galena gave him what he was looking for. He and Fortuna relocated shortly after Farrell’s retirement. And with the help of University of Iowa students, he built a catenary arch kiln at his home and studio.
That effort connected him with others in the local and regional ceramics community, eventually leading him to help establish the Twenty Dirty Hands Pottery Tour, which takes place annually in the fall throughout eastern Iowa, northeast Illinois and southwest Wisconsin.
And alongside Fortuna and artists Gene Tully, Louise Kames and Wendy Rolfe-Mulgrew, Farrell also was among the first creators to take part in the debut of “Voices from the Warehouse” in 2005.
Fotuna, who continues her work in ceramics, said the Dubuque Museum of Art exhibition of Farrell’s work is a deserving recognition of his innovative and dynamic vision in the craft.
“As I create now, there are so many questions I wish I had a conversation with him about,” she said. “He inspired other artists and viewers to think beyond what ceramic art could be and how it could be created. I am glad (the exhibition) is happening and to be able to share the full breadth of who he was with the community.”
