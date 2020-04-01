MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. -- The Friends of Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, will host a trivia night fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Manny's Pizza, 211 Main St. in Savanna. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Teams will answer 100 questions from 10 categories. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top two teams.
The cost is $10 per person. Teams of four to eight can register by emailing tlptrivia@timberlakeplayhouse.org, by visiting www.tinyurl.com/tlptrivia or by signing up on the night of the event.
For more information, visit www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.