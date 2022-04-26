In 1736, Ben Franklin cautioned his fellow Philadelphians that when it came to fire prevention, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” That advice is still good today when it comes to stopping the health problems that uncontrolled (or unreversed) Type 2 diabetes can ignite.
A new study presented at the 2022 Diabetes U.K. Professional Conference found that folks with Type 2 diabetes develop chronic conditions more often and earlier than people without the metabolic disease. Overall, for the 1.4 million folks who researchers looked at, eye and genitourinary problems were diagnosed around eight years earlier, and circulatory and neurologic conditions around six years earlier. There was also a 9% increased risk for cancers. However, for folks diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes before the age of 50, the risks are amplified: They develop the highest-risk conditions 10 to 15 years earlier than people without diabetes. People diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in their 60s develop them five years earlier than nondiabetic peers.
If you’ve been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, you can control or even reverse it with smart lifestyle choices: no red meats or highly processed foods, no added fructose, sugars or syrups, no simple carbs, a plant-based diet, good sleep and stress-management habits, daily exercise and medication as needed. So don’t delay taking charge of your diabetes.
Work with a diabetes educator and a nutritionist. You can live younger, longer and stronger. Questions? Write to me at questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
