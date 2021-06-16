The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra will partner with Family Beer & Liquor and the Calico Bean Market to host a drive-thru wine fundraising event.
Participants 21 and older, with an ID, will receive a wine tote, two bottles of wine and food items, according to a press release. A list of wine options and food is available at www.DubuqueSymphony.org.
Orders must be placed in advance through the DSO website. The cost is $80, and quantities are limited.
Orders can be picked up at Family Beer & Liquor Store, 20200 U.S. 20 in East Dubuque, Ill., from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 26.