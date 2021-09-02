If your birthday is today: Connect with people who share your concerns this year. You'll find a way to bring about the changes you want to see happen. Step into the spotlight and take a leadership role.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Push yourself, embrace change and be open to suggestions. Refuse to let emotional matters interfere with your business or financial prospects. You need to keep a clear head.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Don't throw caution out the window when dealing with matters that can influence your position or reputation. Offer only the information that will prevent you being labeled "uncompromising."
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) Keep life simple, take care of your responsibilities and navigate your way to a place that makes you feel good about who you are, what you accomplish and what you can look forward to.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Use your intelligence, strength and ability to make the most of what you've got. You'll ward off any opposition and invite contributions and the support necessary to get things done your way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You'll face plenty of questions if you are manipulative or pushy. Relax and let others do as they please. It will give you the chance to put your house in order and do your own thing.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) A money matter is best handled with finesse. Use your intelligence, and you'll develop a plan that can turn a little into a lot. Don't leave anything to chance.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Choose friends wisely if you want to attract the right kind of people. The associates you align yourself with will determine what transpires. Good partnerships will help you overcome adversity.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Surround yourself with supportive people who have your back and offer suggestions that encourage you to pursue what makes you happy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Uncertainty will prevail if you have too many options. If you pay attention and consider what makes you happy, it will be easier to figure out what to do next. Physical activity will help.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Rely on common sense and your connections and charm to help you reach your goal. Speak up to avoid being put in a precarious position by someone who doesn't share your beliefs.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) It will give you incentive to make changes at home that will help put the past behind you. Refuse to let an emotional matter spin out of control.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Refuse to let the changes taking place around you upset your plans. Don't give information about your intentions to anyone who may try to interfere. Take a chance to spend some time with a loved one.
