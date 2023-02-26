Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Wednesday, March 1: Apple glazed pork chops, hash brown casserole, cheesy broccoli and lemon cake.
Thursday, March 2: Liver and onions (sub: Salisbury steak), fried potatoes, mixed vegetables and Mandarin oranges.
Friday, March 3: Chili and crackers, cornbread, peaches and Oreo dessert.
Monday, March 6: Goulash, lettuce salad, peaches, dinner roll and cherry chip cake.
Tuesday, March 7: Tilapia, macaroni and cheese, corn, tropical fruit and bread pudding.
Wednesday, March 8: Swiss steak with tomatoes, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, apricots and pineapple upside down cake.
Thursday, March 9: Zesty Italian chicken, twice baked potatoes, cherry fruit salad, Italian vegetables and peach crisp.
Friday, March 10: Pulled pork, baked beans, pistachio salad and cream cheese brownies.
Monday, March 13: Breaded chicken breast, chicken flavored rice, peas, applesauce and beet bread.
Tuesday, March 14: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, spinach salad, pineapple and pudding.
Wednesday, March 15: Corned beef and cabbage, boiled potatoes, carrots, Mandarin oranges and creme de menthe cake.
Thursday, March 16: Roast pork, rice pilaf, broccoli, peaches and carrot cake.
Friday, March 17: Cheesy potato soup, hamburger with fixings, banana and Butterfinger dessert.
Monday, March 20: Breaded pollock, baby bakers, mixed vegetables, tropical fruit and strawberry cheesecake.
Tuesday, March 21: Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic bread, peaches and pudding.
Wednesday, March 22: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, pears and caramel apple cake.
Thursday, March 23: Baked potato bar, chili, broccoli, cheese and sour cream, Mandarin oranges and Scotcheroos.
Friday, March 24: Chicken strips, hash brown casserole, green beans, fruit cocktail and cookie.
Monday, March 27: Pork chop with cream of mushroom, mashed potatoes, Capri vegetables, pineapple and apple crisp.
Tuesday, March 28: Reuben sandwich, German potato salad, apricots and German chocolate cake.
Wednesday, March 29: Meatloaf, au gratin potatoes, corn, peaches and frosted cake.
Thursday, March 30: Pancakes, sausage patty, scrambled eggs, hash brown patty and cottage cheese.
Friday, March 31: Country salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, pears and Jell-O cake.
