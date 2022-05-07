The lecture series was established to honor the congregation’s four cornerstones in honor of early Sisters who faced a turning point in 1849 — “to disband because of poverty, hardship and few members or go forward into an unknown future with hope,” according to a press release.
Their decision resulted in thousands of women serving as Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa. This year, the congregation celebrates its 175th anniversary.
The lecture will begin at 2 p.m. and will feature Donna Carroll, president emerita of Dominican University, of River Forest, Ill. She was the first president of the university who was not a Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa and served 27 years in that role.
The award ceremony will begin at 4:30 p.m. Princess D. Wilson, a Sinsinawa associate from Atlanta, will be the Cornerstones Award recipient.
She has lived out her commitment to social justice through advocacy efforts and volunteer work related to antiracism.
Also honored will be the 2020 Cornerstones Award recipient Edie Rice-Sauer, executive director of Transitions in Spokane, Wash. She is committed to working with those who are vulnerable in situations of domestic violence, poverty, homelessness, mental illness and/or addiction.
Presentation of her award was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.