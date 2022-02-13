A new study, recently published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, found that few U.S. adults meet daily fruit and vegetable intake recommendations.
Nationally, just 12.3% and 10% of surveyed adults obtained the recommended servings of fruits and vegetables, respectively, which total 1.5 to 2 cups of fruit and 2 to 3 cups of vegetables.
It is impossible to reflect upon the study’s findings without also discussing obesity, said Crista Weber, a nurse practitioner from Medical Associates Clinics in Dubuque.
“The two are sort of synonymous,” she said. “I think the biggest thing about not getting enough fruits and vegetables … what are you getting instead?”
Most likely, they are processed foods that are high in sugar and low in fiber, which throws off the body’s biological systems that govern satiety or the feeling of fullness. That can lead to obesity.
A healthy diet corresponds to maintaining a healthy immune system and body weight, as does avoiding Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain cancers.
“I see this play out a bit when I ask my patients what they eat,” Weber said. “Sometimes, they are surprised.”
Differences
The study highlighted variation in healthy eating habits.
For instance, Hispanic adults were the group most likely to consume the recommended fruit intake, at 16.4%, while males generally were the least likely, at 10%.
Concerning vegetables, adults 51 and older were the most likely to satisfy dietary guidelines, at 12.5%, while those with low income were the least likely, at 6.8%.
“Food choices are really complex,” Weber said. “When people think about fruits and vegetables, they think it’s the stuff of ‘Sesame Street,’ but it actually goes from top to bottom in terms of choice.”
Not everybody has the luxury of one.
Processed foods have never been more plentiful and are the only food available in regions of cities or the country where fresh foods are in short supply.
“All of our social determinants or conditions in which we live and learn and work and worship and play, all of those things affect our ability to access healthy food,” Weber said. “They also influence the opportunity to practice healthy behaviors.”
Making a change
There are strategies to add nutritious foods to the diets of even the fussiest of eaters, however.
People who do not enjoy eating vegetables sometimes have had negative encounters with the food group, says Amy Cordingley, a dietitian at Hy-Vee grocery stores in Dubuque. But often they haven’t had a chance to try different varieties or lack the knowledge of how to cook them tastily.
Some people associate vegetables with the unpalatable manner in which the food was prepared for them as they were growing up, like overcooked lima beans from grade school.
“If somebody told me they didn’t like vegetables that were always overcooked and mushy … I would suggest roasting them or even grilling in the summer,” she said.
For a person who shies away from vegetables and is not meeting the daily recommended guidelines, Cordingley recommends starting small.
“Five can be overwhelming,” she said. “Let’s start with one.”
Try adding one vegetable or fruit to a food a person is already eating.
Additionally, any form of the fruit or veggie “counts.” The food item doesn’t have to be fresh, she said. Canned or frozen can suffice.
The point is that no matter a person’s age, it might take a couple of tries before they can appreciate it. Some people need 10 to 15 experiences with a new food before they begin to enjoy eating it.
The point is, Cordingley said, start small. Any progress is beneficial.
“It’s not changing up every single thing that they are doing,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be a complete shift in your eating lifestyle.”