Aug. 21, 2022. So began the journey without my parents.
At 42, I didn’t feel old enough to be orphaned. I believed I was leveling up another rung of adulthood’s ladder when I bought mundane objects like vacuums or invested in a new sofa or dining room set.
But when the reality hits that you are navigating this world without the two people who brought you into it, it’s like that scene from the movie “Christmas Vacation,” when Clark Griswold falls off the ladder and is left hanging from the gutter.
We lost my father unexpectedly to heart disease at age 50 in August 2003. My mother also picked August for her exit after a four-year battle with breast cancer. She was 67.
In a strange coincidence, my parents were introduced by my late grandfather — my mom’s art teacher and my dad’s father. His name was August.
Mom’s circumstances leading up to her diagnosis in 2018 equipped her well for the fight ahead, for better or worse.
If Mom was anything, she was a survivor in a life that repeatedly dealt her an unfair hand, beginning with a strained relationship with her family.
Then, in 1984, she gave birth to a son with autism, one of her greatest joys but also one of her greatest struggles. My brother was plagued by a relentless litany of health issues in his early years, followed by challenges with educational systems that wrote him off as a “behavior case.”
But she fought.
My brother, who was never expected to speak, received an equal education in an inclusive classroom. He turned the tassel and walked across the stage to receive his diploma alongside everyone else in his graduating class. He has more of a social life and is better at striking up a conversation than I am.
After two failed marriages, Mom thought her third would take, though we believed her huge heart and ability to love unconditionally was dangerously misplaced, and cautioned against it. Our misgivings turned out to be heartbreakingly accurate, as it ended in domestic abuse and abandonment, nearly losing her home and resulting in a brief estrangement between family members.
But she fought.
She gradually made her way back to herself, rebuilt her life, healed relationships and untangled herself from trauma.
After chemotherapy and all its hair loss and ghastly side effects, as well as a double mastectomy and radiation, Mom finally appeared to have scored a better hand, receiving a “cancer free” designation in 2020. She rang all the bells they give you to signal a treatment milestone reached.
She had become a grandmother, dug herself out from financial hardship and purchased a new car. She admitted that confidence and dreams for a more fulfilling future were beginning to seem attainable. She began drawing and painting again, even traveling a little.
It wasn’t until last fall we learned the cancer had returned with a vengeance, metastasizing to her brain, sternum and liver.
But she fought.
Upon the eve of her craniotomy (after her second bout with COVID-19 delayed the surgery), Mom turned to me and said, “I just want to be me. I want to still know the words to Led Zeppelin.”
After I was taken to see her following the surgery, she turned to me again, this time spouting the lyrics, “Hey hey mama said the way you move, gonna make you sweat, gonna make you groove.”
The next morning, she walked. And after two weeks in physical therapy, she returned home and made a full recovery. But the remaining cancer proved to take after Mom’s fighting spirit.
Since the start of the year, she rapidly moved through various treatments that left her extremely weak and ill.
But she fought.
It was only two weeks before she died that we learned staying on course with her third chemotherapy regimen would be more detrimental than discontinuing treatment.
She began making her transition on a Wednesday. My two brothers, my husband, my sister-in-law and Mom’s grandson remained at her side, sharing memories and playing her favorite music. We were able to connect her with other family members and friends.
The day she passed began as an overcast morning — something she loved. We couldn’t help but notice that as she took her last breath, the clouds parted and the sun came out for a few seconds.
I never thought I was the type of person who would have the strength to watch a loved one die. But I, along with my two brothers, held her hand through it and told her that we were there, that we would always love her and that she would always be with us.
It was sad. But it was beautiful. When our time comes, we should all hope for such a peaceful transition, surrounded by love and our people.
Despite obstacles, Mom was able to find great joy in life, and it was something she was determined to keep living, ultimately yearning for the same kind of love she gave in spades and perhaps a warm cup of English tea in a cozy chair.
While it might be tempting to look at such a taxing journey with pity or sorrow for Mom’s biggest battle lost, I choose to see it differently — a great success story and lesson in perseverance at its absolute finest.
If I can match even a fraction of that kind of tenacity and resiliency, I will consider mine a life well-lived.
Rest easy, Mom. You’ve earned it. And those you’ve left behind couldn’t be prouder of your fight.
