An event that celebrates all things Irish, from music to food and more, will mark its 15th year at the Port of Dubuque.
The Irish Hooley Music Festival is set for Saturday,
Aug. 24. As in year’s past, the event aims to promote Celtic music and culture in Dubuque, as well as benefit area organizations.
This year’s proceeds will help support Research for the Kids, a local nonprofit organization that benefits pediatric brain tumor and heart defects research programs at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Previous beneficiaries have included Dubuque Fire Pipes & Drums, the Dubuqueland Irish, the Rotary Club, Hospice of Dubuque, Albrecht Acres, the American Legion Post No. 6, the Presentation Lantern Center, the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, the University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center, McNulty School of Irish Dance and the Ancient Order of Hibernians Dubuque County Division No. 2.
Funds raised for charity and Irish cultural events since 2005 have topped $483,000, according to event organizers.
A cornerstone to the event is its live performances. This year, they will include local favorites such as Dubuque Fire Pipes & Drums, McNulty School of Irish Dance, Ballyheigue and The Lads. International entertainers Connla, Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones and Skerryvore also will take the stage.
In addition, food and beverages will be available for purchase from Freddie’s Popcorn Co., Catfish Charlie’s, Stone Cliff Winery,
Hy-Vee, Happi Hibachi and the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
There also will be a silent auction from noon to 7 p.m.
Here is a rundown of what’s on tap for this year’s Hooley festivities:
Event: 15th Annual Irish Hooley Music Festival
Date: Saturday, Aug. 24.
Site: Dubuque Star Brewery, Alliant Energy Amphitheater, Port of Dubuque.
Cost: $12 at the gate. Children 10 and younger are free. Advance tickets, at $10, are available at Shamrock Imports, Premier Bank, Family Beer & Liquor Store, Happy’s Place and Butt’s Florist.
Online: www.irishhooley.org
Live entertainment schedule
11:30 a.m.: Gates open.
11:35 a.m.: Opening march.
11:45 a.m.: Salute to armed forces veterans.
Noon: Dubuque Fire Pipes & Drums.
12:30 p.m.: McNulty School of Irish Dance.
1:15 p.m.: Ballyheigue.
2:45 p.m.: The Lads.
4:15 p.m.: Connla.
6 p.m.: Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tones.
8:30 p.m.: Skerryvore.