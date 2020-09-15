University of Dubuque Heritage Center has partnered with Heartland Productions to offer a live musical performance at the push of a button.
Broadway and Beyond with J. Mark McVey will stream live at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, and will be available on-demand for 30 days after the live show.
Heartland Sings will take center stage with Broadway legend J. Mark McVey for the concert. It will feature music from Broadway and American Songbook with Heartland Sings vocal artists, along with orchestra and chorus.
J. Mark McVey, star of over 3,200 performances as Jean Valjean in Les Miserables, will bring stories and showmanship to the stage. The performance will include music by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin, Stephen Sondheim, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more.
The cost is $20 per household. To purchase a virtual ticket, visit www.HeartlandProductions.org/Tickets and select “University of Dubuque Heritage Center” on the drop-down menu. Proceeds will benefit Heritage Center.