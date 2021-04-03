SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will host several virtual events this month.
Ecological offering planned for april 7
Veronica Kyle will present, “Black and Green: Spiritual Ecology and EcoWomanism,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. The event will explore ecospirituality, environmental stewardship, racial justice, womanist theology and movement building.
Kyle, an ecowomanist theologian and practitioner, has created programs that aim to diversify discussion and encourage cross-cultural engagement. She is the outreach director for Faith in Place, a nonprofit organization in Chicago that empowers places of worship and protects their land, air and water. She also is co-founder of the EcoWomanist Institute. The fee is $10, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.
Micro-retreat concludes april 10
The final virtual micro-retreat, “Pause: A Season to Breathe-Season of Hope,” will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 10. Sister Stella DeVenuta, OSF, will facilitate. The fee is $25, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
Native American book series continues
The second book in the Native American series, “Gathering Moss: A Natural and Cultural History of Mosses,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, will be discussed from 7 to 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. The author shares her scientific education as an expert on mosses and her cultural history as a member of the Potawatomi nation. The book won the 2005 John Burroughs Medal Award for Natural History Writing.
Sinsinawa Mound ecological programming coordinator Eric Anglada will lead the discussion. The fee is $10, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, April 12. The book is available for purchase through Sinsinawa Book & Gift Gallery at www.sinsinawa.org/giftgallery or by calling 608-748-4411.
Spirituality for everyday living event set
Steve Ellsworth will present “Spirituality for Everyday
Living: The Illusion of Control” from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17. Ellsworth has led spirituality and 12-step recovery retreats in Wisconsin and Tennessee. The fee is $10, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, April 15 at 4 p.m.
Native American author program planned
Lance Foster, an enrolled member of the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska, will be the featured guest for “The Ioway and Indigenous Resurgence: An Interview with Lance Foster,” from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. Anglada will lead the program that will explore the imagination and courage of Native peoples to see beyond the destructive history of colonialism and to generate right relationship with the land and the building of community.
Foster, a premier Native historian in the upper Midwest, is vice chair of the tribe and tribal historic preservation officer. He also is an educator, acclaimed artist and author of “The Indians of Iowa.” The fee is $10, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, April 19.
Earth Day event set for april 22
In honor of Earth Day, a gardening and spirituality workshop titled, “Soil and Soul: A Gardening Spirituality,” will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 22, with Anglada facilitating. Participants will delve into the spirituality of gardening and learn practical tips. The fee is $10, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 21.
Prayer life of a saint examined april 24
Sister Kathleen Flood, OP, will offer insights into the prayer life of St. Catherine of Siena in “Catherine’s Tapestry of Prayer,” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24. Flood is a Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa and has been a presenter for the Spiritual Formation Academy. She also recently taught a class about Catherine of Siena for Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. The fee is $20, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Thursday, April 22.
Lakota and Catholic man to be studied
“Black Elk and Healing Colonialism” will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. Maka Black Elk and Damian Costello will delve into the life and possible canonization of Lakota holy man Nicholas Black Elk; what it means to be Lakota and Catholic; as well as paths to healing from the trauma of colonialism, especially boarding schools. Maka Black Elk, a descendant of Nicholas Black Elk, is the executive director for Truth and Healing at Red Cloud Indian School in Pine Ridge, S.D., a former Indian boarding school.
Costello specializes in the intersection of Catholic theology, Indigenous spiritual traditions and colonial history. He is an international expert on the life and legacy of Nicholas Black Elk and the author of “Black Elk: Colonialism and Lakota Catholicism.” The fee is $15, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
• Register for all events by contacting guest services at 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.