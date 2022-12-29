Hippocrates, the Greek physician known as the father of Western Medicine, once said, “Let thy food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.” He also advised, “No wound should be moistened with anything except wine.” Wise words.

Clearly, he understood the power of nutrition — and of the grape in particular. And now, 2,400 years later, researchers have found that around a third of folks gain another benefit from grapes: They protect their skin from sun damage.

