Call 563-556-3305 before 8 a.m. to make lunch reservations.
Monday, Feb. 7: Goulash, garlic bread, pears, lettuce salad and Butterfinger dessert.
Tuesday, Feb. 8: Lemon pepper chicken, mashed potatoes, cheesy cauliflower, Mandarin oranges and banana bars.
Wednesday, Feb. 9: Apple glazed pork, hash brown casserole, green beans, wheat bread and peach crisp.
Thursday, Feb. 10: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, applesauce and chocolate supreme cake.
Friday, Feb. 11: Tuna and noodle casserole, coleslaw, wheat bread, peaches and Scotcheroos.
Monday, Feb. 14: Italian beef sandwich, French onion soup, crackers, veggie pasta salad and strawberry cheesecake.
Tuesday, Feb. 15: Shepherd’s pie over mashed potatoes, dinner roll, fruit cocktail and banana pudding.
Wednesday, Feb. 16: Pork roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, corn, applesauce and pumpkin bars.
Thursday, Feb. 17: Lasagna, garlic bread, lettuce salad, peaches and lemon bars.
Friday, Feb. 18: Kielbasa sausage with kraut, fried potatoes, peas, baked apples and cupcakes with ice cream.
Monday, Feb. 21: Tilapia, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, Mandarin oranges and bread pudding.
Tuesday, Feb. 22: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, broccoli, tropical fruit and apple turnovers.
Wednesday, Feb. 23: BBQ chicken breast, hash brown casserole, dinner roll, coleslaw and lime pear Jell-O.
Thursday, Feb. 24: Carrot soup, sloppy joe, cherry fruit salad and brownies.
Friday, Feb. 25: Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, peaches and caramel apple cake.
Monday, Feb. 28: Chicken Alfredo noodles, break stick, Capri vegetables, pineapple and chocolate pudding.