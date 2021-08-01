What's it worth on eBay? You don't always need the whole item to make a sale

For those of you who follow my weekly stories, you might remember the wind charger that I found in a storage unit that we had purchased.
When cleaning out storage units, you never know what you might find, and we always are looking for value, even when it is only a part of something and not the whole.
This week’s story features just that — a part of something.
The picture reflects the two parts that originally had been the doors of a Kingsman wood stove that were in the storage unit. Kingsman Fireplace Stoves are crafted entirely in Canada and have been manufactured there since 1976.
The doors that we found measured 12 inches tall and 9 inches wide. They are made of cold cast iron and accented with chrome hinges, handles and other decorative elements — something we found to be attractive and unique.
Having only the doors to work with, we decided to give eBay a chance to find us some value. Two bidders wanted the doors, but only one placed a winning bid of $51. That $25 storage unit keeps on generating value.
